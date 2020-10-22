Richard Newton’s next step, previewing the secondary and more from UW Huskies

Running back Richard Newton scored a touchdown on his first carry for Washington.

It happened during the 2019 season opener against Eastern Washington. Newton remembers the nerves he felt as he took the field on fourth-and-2. And when he went 23 yards out of the wildcat formation for a touchdown, stepping into the end zone “didn’t feel real.”

“Like a movie,” he said.

Newton was the breakout player for UW’s offense last season. He redshirted as a true freshman due to a shoulder injury. But he played in 10 games — he missed three with a foot injury — and ran for 498 yards and 10 touchdowns on 117 carries in 2019. He also caught a touchdown pass.

A powerful and violent runner, Newton quickly became the Huskies’ go-to player in the red zone. While his running style has contributed to his injury struggles, running backs coach Keith Bhonapha said changing him isn’t an option.

“I think you just keep recruiting good running backs that can back him up if he does go down,” Bhonapha said. “That’s really the answer. The one thing you don’t want to do is, for lack of a better term, shave the horns off a bull. Just let him go.

“I think the one thing that I try to focus on is I think about sideline and things like that where you’re not taking unnecessary shots that you don’t need to. But if you think about it, last season he was in on the goal line, he was in on short yardage. Trust me, if you’ve got a guy that’s tiptoeing in those situations, you guys would be trying to get me out of here and the fans would be yelling, too. He needs to just continue to run, run, run and stay in the weight room and stay as healthy as possible. I’m not trying to hold him back at all.”

While Newton excelled in short-yardage situations, he said he’s expanding his game to become an every-down back. With the departure of Salvon Ahmed to the NFL, Newton will get a chance to assume that role.

“I really don’t know how to describe my running style,” he said. “I really haven’t been able to do or show everything I can do. I haven’t gotten into open space. I haven’t gotten into a footrace like that, so I don’t really don’t know how to describe it right now.”

Said Bhonapha: “The big thing where he has kind of turned a corner is just his intensity. When we talk about intensity, we talk about focus and building day after day and the consistency that you can build there. That’s really where Rich is at, just trying to show up and be consistent day after day. … We know Rich can run the ball. Now, we’re just trying to build on him being the overall running back at the University of Washington.”

An update on the secondary

Led by senior Elijah Molden, UW will potentially have one of the strongest secondaries in the country. It returned all but one player — Myles Bryant — from last season, and head coach Jimmy Lake called the position group the deepest on the team.

This week, Huskies defensive backs coach Will Harris offered updates on several of his players. Here’s what he had to say.

Molden: “I think he’s really taken that leadership role, and I’ve been around some teams that have won championships, and we’ve always had one guy that was like that leader and that backbone for us. He’s that guy for us, and I’m excited to see him continue that role for us.”

Redshirt sophomore Dominique Hampton: “He’s a big kid, but he carries it well. Not only that, he’s gotten faster, he’s gotten stronger. During this time that we’ve had off, he took the opportunity to focus in on his strength and his speed. We’re using him in all different angles as far as in the back end, so he’s learning all the positions right now.”

Redshirt sophomore Kyler Gordon: “Kyler is super athletic. Very smart kid. We’ve got him all over the field. In the whole back end, all our guys learn all the positions. I mean, obviously we’re going to utilize him in every which way possible because he is a player.”

Sophomores Cameron Williams and Asa Turner: “A lot of growth. Obviously, those guys came in as true freshmen to play for us. Just taking those extra steps and making sure that all the mistakes that they made last year, that we’re learning from them and just moving forward. I’m excited about both of those guys. Our room is very, very deep and there’s a lot of competition back there, so I’m excited to see how they grow.”

Redshirt sophomore Julius Irvin: “Same thing. He’s doing great right now. We’re moving him all over in the back end. It’s just like all the rest of the guys. I told a couple guys before, I think he’s going to be special this year. We’re going to use him all over the field.”

NFL recruiting impact

With two former UW defensive backs fueling a dominating performance, the Arizona Cardinals’ 38-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday could have been a recruiting video for the Huskies.

“Just guys taking what they learned here and showing it on Monday Night Football in front of the whole world,” Harris said. “It’s just awesome to see those guys fly around.”

A second-round pick in 2017, Budda Baker was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording seven tackles, a sack, an interception, a tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, a pass defensed and a forced fumble.

Byron Murphy, who was a second-round pick in 2019, had a career day. He finished with eight tackles, a fumble recovery and two pass break-ups. His 81.6 Pro Football Focus grade was the best of his NFL career.

“It’s definitely major for us as far as the recruiting aspect goes,” Harris said. “That’s what it’s about is identifying NFL guys and knowing that guys love football and are very, very physical. We just want to keep that thing going. (Lake) passed the torch to us and we want to keep that thing going and recruit guys just like that and just continue to develop them. That’s what it’s about. We want guys who want to go to the NFL.”