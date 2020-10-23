‘There’s not going to be a timetable’: UW coach Jimmy Lake not ready to name QB starter

At the start of fall camp, Washington head coach Jimmy Lake said all four scholarship quarterbacks would get equal reps in an open competition for the starting job.

Two weeks later, not much has changed. Neither Lake nor offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach John Donovan has offered the slightest hint about which quarterback — graduate transfer Kevin Thomson, redshirt sophomore Jacob Sirmon, Dylan Morris or Ethan Garbers — will start the Huskies’ season opener at Cal on Nov. 7.

That could mean none of them have separated themselves.

It could mean the coaches just aren’t ready to say.

Whatever the case, Lake isn’t telling.

“We’re excited about the talent in the room, the four guys that we have there,” Lake said during a video call Friday. “They got a considerable amount of reps. They’ve all had their shining moments and they’ve all had their what the heck is going on moments. They’re learning. What I harp on, not only with that position group but everybody, is we have to learn from other people’s mistakes as well. Not just your own. I’ve seen some growth in that quarterback room.”

All four quarterbacks will have another opportunity to make a lasting impression Saturday when the Huskies play their third intersquad preseason game at 7 p.m.

Lake jotted down the idea for the preseason games years ago, and he said UW would still be holding them even if the season wasn’t disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. His goal is to replicate games as closely as possible, down to the smallest details — officials, coin toss and halftime included.

“I think it helps our players perform better on game days,” Lake said. “Any time you can make practice exactly like a game when they get to that real game, they’ve done it before. They’ve been there before. … We can’t wait to see who will perform under the lights and who maybe the lights are a little too bright. It’s going to be nice to find that out now as opposed to November 7.”

Lake said he’s eager to see how the grades turn out for the quarterbacks after the scrimmage, but he’s in no hurry to make a decision. UW will hold a final preseason game on Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. — a way to prepare the Huskies for a potential early kickoff this season. After that game, Lake said he’ll “probably have a pretty good idea” of who the starting quarterback will be.

But if not …

“There’s not going to be a timetable where we have to make a decision by this date no matter what,” Lake said. “If we’re not ready to make that decision, we’re not ready to make that decision. If we’re going into the game and we still like three of the guys then maybe three of the guys are going to play. If we like two of the guys, maybe two of the guys are going to play.

“If there’s a clear leader then that guy will be the starter. It really just all plays itself out on film and out on tape and that’s what I’ve told the team at every single position, but especially the quarterback position. It’s all going to play itself out. The cream always rises to the top. We’ll make that decision once that cream does finally rise to the top.”

Extra points

Two UW players were recently put on scholarship: Tight end Jack Westover and punter Race Porter. … The NCAA announced in September that schools would be required to give athletes a day off on Election Day. Election Day is Nov. 3, which is the week of Huskies’ season opener. UW players typically have a day off on Mondays, but Lake said they’ll take Tuesday off instead.