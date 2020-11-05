What we know — and don’t — about the UW Huskies’ offense

When Washington’s offense takes the field for the first time in the season opener against Cal on Saturday, a long list of questions will start getting answered.

The Huskies have a new offensive coordinator in John Donovan. They’ll have a new starting quarterback, identity to be determined. And several other position groups, from the offensive line to running back to wide receiver, will have new faces in bigger roles.

So with just days left until UW is back on the field, here are two things we know — and two things we don’t — about the Huskies’ offense.

What we know: John Donovan will be on the sideline.

During his Zoom press conference on Wednesday, Donovan was asked whether he prefers to stand on the sideline or make calls from the press box on game day. Donovan said he’s done both, and he sees the virtues of either option.

But Donovan has spent UW’s four scrimmages on the sidelines, and he plans to remain there during the season. One of the main reasons for that decision? The quarterback, no matter who starts.

“Whoever is going to be at quarterback is going to be pretty new here,” Donovan said. “You’re able to communicate a lot better on the sideline, not only with but with the rest of the team. You take out the middle man, so that part of it is a huge advantage of being on the field. You can communicate and talk constantly throughout a game.

“When you’re up top, you see it better, you see it like I said before I believe, like a chessboard. You can kind of see the pieces move around and get a feel for certain things that you will not see on a field. There’s pluses and minuses to both. But I think at this point, with it being a new system, with it being a quarterback that’s running a new system, with it being players that are running a new system, it’s better to be down and communicating with them at this point.”

Donovan said that tight ends coach Derham Cato, quality control analyst Payton McCollum, offensive graduate assistant Jon Rowe and others will be in the box.

What we don’t: Any quarterback details.

From head coach Jimmy Lake through his coaching staff and the players, everyone inside the Huskies’ program has remained silent about the identity of the starting quarterback.

“Like I mentioned before, it really doesn’t help us to announce anything like that going into a game,” Lake said Monday. “I know from a defensive perspective, if we know who the starting quarterback is then we can plan for that guy.

Lake admitted on his radio show on Wednesday night that he knew who the starting quarterback would be. But during a call on Monday, Lake wouldn’t even say if the team — including the quarterbacks — knew who would be the starter and he didn’t rule out more than one quarterback playing against Cal on Saturday. Multiple quarterbacks, he said, can keep other teams off balance.

“Ideally, you always would want one and ride with it,” Donovan said on Tuesday, echoing a sentiment he expressed in the past. “I understand that. But sometimes some guys might give you certain skill sets that you like over another guy and at least they’re valuable enough to utilize throughout a game. If it comes to that point, you go ahead and do it.”

“Some guys maybe just haven’t run away with the job and you got to see unfortunately how they are going to react when it’s go time. There’s a couple different ways you’d be able to play two quarterbacks or more. I think we have four guys that I have no problem with trotting out there and playing Saturday night. I feel really good about them and however it shakes out as far as the game goes, the season goes, I feel good about who we have.”

What we know: Kamari Pleasant is listed as the starter, but UW will play multiple running backs

It was a surprise to see senior Kamari Pleasant listed as the No. 1 running back on UW’s first depth chart. Pleasant was UW’s No. 4 option at tailback in 2019, rushing for just 35 yards and no touchdowns on 16 carries. Senior Sean McGrew and redshirt sophomore Richard Newton both received more carries last season. Newton rushed for 498 yards and 10 touchdowns on 117 attempts while McGrew carried 55 times for 342 yards and one touchdown.

And yet, there was Pleasant’s name at the top. Donovan offered some insight into that decision on Wednesday.

“He’s been solid, Steady Eddy, made plays, running hard, being physical,” Donovan said. “Being there every day. He’s been there every day. He’s shown up every day. He’s made a lot of good impressions from practice. He’s smart, along with the rest of the room.”

But Donovan also said the following: “I feel comfortable with a bunch of different spots with all these guys. I think you’re going to see a lot of guys play. It’s not going to be just one guy in one any position, really. That position is no different.’’

Lake has been clear that he wants to play physical, and that style will be particularly hard on the running backs. UW used a balanced attack at running back last season with Salvon Ahmed and Newton each getting more than 115 carries and McGrew topping 50. In 2018, Myles Gaskin carried a heavy load with 259 attempts and Ahmed finished with 104. This season, a division resembling 2019 seems likely.

Along with Pleasant, Newton and McGrew, redshirt freshman Cam Davis should also be in the mix. While he didn’t appear on the depth chart, he received widespread praise from players and coaches during camp.

“Those other guys are gong to play,” Donovan said. “I hope (Pleasant) goes out there and we can’t take him off the field because it’s so noticeable that he’s crushing it. I hope that happens. But those other guys are going to play and they’re good enough. Coach Lake has a philosophy that he wants to be physical as a team. That doesn’t necessarily mean you got to run it every snap, but when you have to, you got to be able to do it.”

What we don’t: What Donovan’s offensive looks like, and just how comfortable the Huskies are with it

UW opened just three fall practices to media, and then just for 20 minutes each. That means Donovan’s offense has remained mostly a mystery. We’ve learned the basics — pro-style, multiple, physical. We’ve learned that the tight ends that they will still be heavily involved, much like they were under former head coach Chris Petersen and former offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan.

But the details are still murky, as are the in-game decisions that Donovan will be make. We’ll see that on Saturday, just like we’ll see how well the Huskies will be able to execute after implementing a new offense in mostly six weeks.

At the beginning of fall camp, Donovan said the players had excelled in learning the new offense and understanding it mentally. But, he said, the real test would be how well they were able to execute on the field.

He offered an update on Wednesday.

“We tried to put in core concepts running-wise and pass game-wise and present them maybe in different ways and so on,” Donovan said. “We got a smart bunch of guys, tough guys. They’ve been able to handle it. We pushed the envelope at times. Some days we pushed it a little bit harder than others during camp. We come back to our core plays and I think they’ve been pretty good at running those.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to be efficient and effective come Saturday. I think time will tell with who’s going to be the guys that are going to step up. Like I said, they all had their moments. I think it’s going to be a situation where we will all see together who’s going to be the guys that will be able to make plays when we need, when we got to have them and when they’re there.”