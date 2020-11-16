‘We will be multifaceted’: Head coach Jimmy Lake on UW Huskies’ new offense

Washington head coach Jimmy Lake sat down in front of the camera and reached up to grasp the brim of his white hat.

“Am I still wearing this?” he asked, tongue in cheek. He paused for a moment, making sure the media members on the Zoom call got a good look at the capitalized letters that read, “Run the damn ball.”

Lake grinned, then removed the hat as he prepared to start his weekly press conference. If the message didn’t come through during UW’s 27-21 win over Oregon State on Saturday night — the Huskies ran the ball 51 times for 267 yards — Lake made sure it was clear on Monday.

“For an offense to be successful and to win a lot of football games, you have to run the football,” Lake said on Monday. “If you look at any team that’s won, whether it’s college national champions or Super Bowls, their offense is really good at running the football. That sets up everything.”

The Huskies certainly have the personnel to do it. Against the Beavers, three players had at least nine carries and nine players ran the ball at least once. The three top running backs — Kamari Pleasant, Sean McGrew and Richard Newton — combined for 193 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries.

The debut of new offensive coordinator John Donovan’s offense looked about as expected. UW was fueled by its power rushing attack and they also used several formations with a fullback. Jack Westover finished with three carries for 16 yards in that role.

But the play-calling for redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris was conservative, at best. He completed 14-of-24 passes for 141 yards and also rushed for 21 yards and a touchdown. He did nearly have two touchdown passes, but they were dropped by wide receivers Ty Jones and Rome Odunze. The Huskies’ receivers struggled to hold onto the ball all night.

“Those are two balls that we should have caught and those should be two touchdown throws that should be added to our freshman quarterback there,” Lake said. “There’s no question. Our receivers need to play better. It’s no secret. They know they need to play better. They blocked extremely well. I think you guys saw that. I was very happy about that besides the one holding call and we made a couple of catches here and there. But our play there has got to be better.”

Even though UW was clearly led by its running game against the Beavers, Lake said that won’t necessarily be the case against every opponent. The Huskies felt they had an advantage on the ground on Saturday, but that could change against Arizona this week.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“What I’m excited about is we will be multifaceted,” Lake said. “If we think we need to run the ball, we can run the ball. If we think we need to pass the ball to put a little more pressure on our opponent, we’ll be able to pass the ball. If it’s a rainy, cold wet night like last Saturday night and we need to run it, let’s run it. If it’s snowing sideways and we need to run it, let’s run it. But hey, if we have the opportunity to go throw it around and spin it around a little bit, we’ll be able to do that, too.

“That’s what I love about our offense and that’s what is very challenging for a defense when you don’t know what you’re going to get from week to week. This weekend, you’re going to see a different type of an offense. It’s not going to be exactly what just happened last Saturday. That puts a lot of pressure on our opponents and (their) coordinators.”

Lake said he has no doubt that the Huskies could be just as effective through the air as they were on the ground.

“I’ve seen it against what I believe are some of the best DBs in the country that are on our roster,” he said. “I’ve seen it in practice. I’ve seen it in our training camp. We’re going to do whatever we feel we need to do to make sure we win the football game. If that means we got to run it, we’re going to run it. If that means we got to be balanced, we’ll be balanced. If we got to throw it, we got to throw it.

“We’re going to do to what the defense presents itself to where we feel there’s going to be a weakness. We’re never going to be an Air Raid. We’re not going to sit back here and throw the ball all over the place for another reason. That’s not how you win championships.”