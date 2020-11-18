Here’s where Washington’s Isaiah Stewart was picked in the 2020 NBA Draft

Isaiah Stewart was selected No. 16 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday. While Stewart was technically drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers, the pick was traded to the Detroit Pistons.

Stewart (6-9, 250) declared for the draft after his freshman season at Washington.

“Isaiah exemplifies everything you want from a student-athlete,” head coach Mike Hopkins said in a statement after Stewart announced his decision. “He wears his heart on his sleeve, in the way he plays, how he interacts with the community, our fans and everyone he comes in contact with.

“As a coach, you want to see your players’ dreams come true. His dream of playing in the NBA is becoming a reality. I’m so proud of him. He’s a special kid, and I was honored to coach him.”

An All-Pac-12 first team and all-freshman team selection, Stewart started all 32 games for the Huskies. He led UW in scoring (17.0 points per game), rebounds (8.8), blocks (2.1) and minutes (32.2).

Stewart also set the UW record for blocks (66) and rebounds (281). In his final college game — a 77-70 loss to Arizona in the Pac-12 tournament — Stewart finished with a double-double of 29 points and 12 rebounds.

“That guy is just, he’s a monster,” Rivals national basketball analyst Eric Bossi said before Stewart’s freshman season. “The motor never, never stops running. He’s relentless and physical. He has great hands. He can score with either hand around the basket. He plays much bigger than his size because of his strength and long arms.”

Despite playing just one season for UW, he quickly turned himself into the emotional leader for a team that struggled after point guard Quade Green was declared academically ineligible. The Huskies finished the season 15-17 overall and 5-13 in the Pac-12.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Hopkins said before the season, “the way the guy approaches life, how he approaches school, how he approaches treating people, how he approaches taking care of his body, how he approaches every day. It’s pretty rare. It’s pretty cool. He sets the standard for how everybody has to act and what we’re trying to build here.”

Both Stewart and Jaden McDaniels arrived at UW as five-star recruits and McDonald’s All-Americans. Stewart, who is from Rochester, N.Y. and played for La Lumiere School in Indiana, was considered by 247Sports to be the No. 3 player in the Class of 2019.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

McDaniels also entered the 2020 NBA Draft.