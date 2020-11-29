UW Huskies crushed by No. 2 Baylor, 86-52, in season opener

Washington’s Quade Green (55) passes around Baylor’s Adam Flagler, center, and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

This was never going to be an easy debut for Washington.

The Huskies — originally scheduled to open the season with a four-team tournament on their own floor — instead traveled to Las Vegas to face No. 2 Baylor in a replacement game. UW struggled from the opening tip and never led as it fell, 86-52.

The Huskies fell behind by as many as 24 points in the first half. While UW outscored Baylor 17-7 down the stretch of the first half to trim the deficit to 14 points, it never got back within single digits. The Bears stretched their lead to as many as 37 points in the second half.

The Huskies shot 36.5% (19-for-52) from the field and 20.8% (5-for-24) from beyond the arc. They were out-rebounded 50-19 as Baylor grabbed more offensive rebounds — 21 — than UW’s total. Baylor shot 50.7% (34-for-67) from the field and 44.8% (13-for-29) from the 3-point line.

UW’s starting line-up consisted of guards Quade Green, Erik Stevenson and Jamal Bey and forwards Hameir Wright and Nate Roberts. Only sophomore RaeQuan Battle reached double figures. He had 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting from the field, including 2-for-8 from three.

Nahziah Carter, the Huskies’ leading returning scorer, is still suspended for violating the Intercollegiate Athletics student code of conduct. He didn’t make the trip.

Jared Butler led Baylor with 20 points and Adam Flagler added 17. Mark Vital had eight points and 15 rebounds. Four Bears players reached double figures.