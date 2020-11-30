What’s the status of UW Huskies’ game against Stanford?

It’s a question Washington head coach Jimmy Lake isn’t used to hearing, and he laughed as soon as it was asked.

Is Stanford the only opponent you’re preparing for?

“Yes, how about that?” Lake said. “Is that the first time anybody has ever asked that question? Oh man, 2020. Gotta love it. Yes, this is the only team we are preparing for.”

It was a fair inquiry, especially considering the amount of potential opponents UW had on the table last week. After the Apple Cup was canceled due to Washington State’s COVID-19 issues, Lake said he had four different depth charts spread across his desk at one point.

The Huskies are scheduled to face Stanford on Saturday at 1 p.m., but it seemed like the match-up could be jeopardy when Santa Clara County announced that team practices and games — including college and the pros — would be banned in the county with no exceptions.

The rule makes Stanford’s game preparation impossible, at least in its home facilities. And even though the game is in Seattle, Santa Clara County also requires a 14-day quarantine when returning from another county.

“Obviously it’s an unfortunate situation down there in their county, and the (San Francisco) 49ers are dealing with it as well as San Jose (State), I believe,” Lake said. “My understanding is they can’t have any team activities or contact sports happen in that county. So, they have to move elsewhere to get their practices in.

“Then, of course, the game’s up here in Seattle so the game site is not going to be an issue. It’s more about their game week prep. And from what I understand they’re researching facilities in the Northwest to be able to practice and prepare to play their game up here in Seattle on Saturday.”

Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News reported on Monday that Stanford would be announcing an out-of-state relocation shortly, potentially to the Pacific Northwest. Wilner also noted that Cardinal players and staff are tested eight to nine times a week and haven’t had a positive test since July.

Lake said UW athletic director Jen Cohen and the administration is working with Stanford to help navigate the situation.

“We will for sure do anything we can to help those guys out and make sure we get that game in on Saturday, because that’s what both teams want,” Lake said. “Stanford wants to play. University of Washington wants to play. Let’s make sure we let these young men who put all this hard work in end it with a game on Saturday. So, the administration’s dealing with all that.”

Noteworthy

UW outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui was named the Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week on Monday for the third straight week. Tupuola-Fetui had six tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in UW’s 24-21 comeback win over Utah. He also recovered a fumble and returned it 29 yards. Tupuola-Fetui leads the nation in sacks with 2.33 per game and is second in forced fumbles with 1.0 per game.