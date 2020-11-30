UW Huskies will stay in Las Vegas after scheduling game against UC Riverside

Washington isn’t leaving Las Vegas just yet.

After the Huskies’ 86-52 loss to No. 2 Baylor on Sunday night, head coach Mike Hopkins said the Huskies would be immediately heading to Utah ahead of their Pac-12 opener on on Thursday. Instead, UW decided to stick around a little longer.

The Huskies will now face UC Riverside on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The game will be streamed on FloHoops. The Highlanders lost to Pacific, 66-60, in their opener on Nov. 25.

“This whole thing for me is about the kids, giving them opportunities to play and then, how do we get better?’’ Hopkins said after the loss to the Bears. “How do we get better everyday? That’s what we’re focused on. That’s what we do.”

This is the second game UW picked up that wasn’t on its original schedule.

The Huskies were supposed to open the season by hosting the Husky Classic at Alaska Airlines Arena on Nov. 25, 27 and 28. But the early season tournament was canceled after two of the participating programs reported COVID-19 issues. UW then announced the match-up with Baylor three days before the game.

This week’s game against Utah remains in jeopardy. Last week, the Utes paused basketball activities due to positive COVID-19 tests and high contact tracing numbers. The Utes didn’t practice as a team last week and are scheduled to take PCR tests on Monday, according to The Deseret News.