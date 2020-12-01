UW Huskies’ offensive struggles continue in 57-42 loss to UC Riverside

Washington Huskies head coach Mike Hopkins walks off the court after the game. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Three minutes into the second half, Jamal Bey grabbed Washington’s first offensive rebound.

And that was just one of UW’s problems in a 57-42 loss to UC Riverside (1-1).

The Huskies were out-rebounded 49-33 and finished with just five offensive rebounds. They shot 16-of-54 from the field, including 3-of-20 from the 3-point line. For most of the game, point guard Quade Green was the only player to make a 3-pointer — he finished 2-for-3.

For the second straight game, the Huskies (0-2) looked like a team without an offensive identity. During the first years of head coach Mike Hopkins’ tenure, UW had dominant post presences in Noah Dickinson followed by Isaiah Stewart. Right now, the Huskies don’t have that player — which is why Hopkins said before the season that UW would be more guard heavy this season.

But so far, the Huskies have had little success running an offense that doesn’t run inside-out. It was a concern in the the 86-52 loss to Baylor. Against the Highlanders, it became a trend — and not one UW would like to continue.

UW went into halftime trailing 29-22 after shooting 36% from the field and 12.5% from the 3-point line, with Green making the Huskies’ only shot from beyond the arc.

UC Riverside led by as many as 12 points in the second half. UW used a 9-2 run, capped by a jumper by Green, to cut the advantage to six points, 44-38 with 9:03 left. But the Highlanders pushed the lead back to 11 with five quick points, and the Huskies couldn’t pull closer than eight points for the remainder of the game.

UW will now travel to Utah for its Pac-12 opener on Thursday.