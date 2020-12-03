Senior day will look different for UW Huskies on Saturday

Don’t expect Washington’s senior day against Stanford on Saturday to provide too much insight on which Huskies could return next year.

The NCAA froze eligibility for the season, meaning all 12 seniors on the roster could return in 2021. But head coach Jimmy Lake said some of those players have yet to make a decision. He also said that some players who choose to participate in the ceremony might ultimately decide to play another season — and vice versa.

“There’s going to be some seniors that go through the ceremony on Saturday that don’t have their mind made up just yet,” Lake said. “We’ve had guys before … that went through the senior productions that all of the sudden were granted another year and then came back. We’ve had guys go through it twice. That, I think, is going to be the case again this year. Guys don’t have their full decision made just yet in this awkward year”

Count fifth-year senior running back Sean McGrew among those players still deciding.

“It’s definitely something I thought about before the season and something I’m thinking about right now,” McGrew said when asked about senior day. “I still have no comment on that, because I don’t know what I’m about to do yet.”

Lake said say it’s fair to say that defensive backs Elijah Molden and Keith Taylor will be moving on as both accepted invitations to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

“They’ve played a lot of football around here,” Lake said, “made some big time plays for this program.”

While the Huskies’ senior ceremony will look different this year without families and a crowd, Lake said there are still plans in place.

‘There’s going to be special stuff for those seniors,” Lake said, ‘and we’re going to try to make it as special as we can, obviously without those parents actually being here and their friends and their families and all of Husky Nation to properly salute those guys and give them applause for everything that they’ve done for this program.”

Offensive line success

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

UW’s offensive line had more than a few question marks heading into the season. The Huskies lost three starters and the two they did return were shifting positions — Jaxson Kirkland from right guard to left tackle and Luke Wattenberg from left guard to center.

But the group, which is the biggest offensive line in UW history, hasn’t looked much like a new unit so far this season. The Huskies have allowed just one sack, and that came as quarterback Dylan Morris was running out of bounds. UW is also averaging 196.0 rushing yards per game.

The Huskies’ line ranks 14th in the FBS in pass-blocking grade and Pro Football Focus ranked them as the No. 16 unit in the country this week, despite a limited three-game sample size.

Right guard Henry Bainivalu, left guard Ulumoo Ale and right tackle Victor Curne joined Kirkland and Wattenberg as starters this season. Bainivalu said Wednesday that the group’s chemistry is a big reason for the success.

“They are all like some of the best guys you can ever meet,” Bainivalu said. “I think just liking each other personally and having a good relationship off the field really helps with how we all get along on the field.

“I think another thing that helps is how smart Luke Wattenberg is. The center is like the commandeer of the O-Line. They kind of make the first calls and just the overall view of the defense at first. I think just how smart he is and how Coach (Scott) Huff puts in the game plan, it really just helps everyone get on the same page.

Stanford’s journey

New regulations in Santa Clara County uprooted Stanford on Tuesday as the Cardinal traveled early to Seattle to start preparing for Saturday’s game. Last week, the country instituted a three-week ban on professional, college and high school sports due to the surging COVID-19 pandemic.

Stanford practiced in UW’s Dempsey Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night, but head coach David Shaw said the Cardinal planned to move to various high school facilities for the rest of the week.

“We had no intention of practicing at the University of Washington,” Shaw said during a press conference on Wednesday. “But on short notice, trying to find a high school that was available, we just couldn’t do it on one-day notice or a day-and-a-half notice.”