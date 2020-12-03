Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

University of Washington

UW Huskies fall to Utah 76-62, drop third straight game to start season

As Washington fell to Utah 76-62 on Saturday night, the Huskies struggled in ways that have already grown familiar.

The Huskies (0-3) shot 25-of-71 (35.2%) from the field and 6-of-30 (20%) from the three-point line. Point guard Quade Green, who finished with a career-high 21 points, was the the only player to make more than one 3-pointer. He finished 3-for-10 and shot 8-of-18 from the field. UW also finished with just seven assists to 13 turnovers.

The Huskies put together a promising performance in the first half, trailing just 37-32 at the break. But Utah (1-0) scored the first six points of the second half to pull ahead by double figures, 42-32.

UW got back within five points with 13:26 left thanks to a 6-0 spurt that included two baskets from center Riley Sorn. But the Utes immediately responds with a 17-0 stretch that pushed their advantage to 69-46 with 7:26 left. UW never got back within single digits.

The Huskies did show improvement on the boards. They were out-rebounded by just one, 44-43, but had a 19-15 advantage on the offensive glass.

Sorn, who had been used only sparingly before Thursday’s game, provided some much-needed energy. He had eight points and five rebounds. Nate Roberts finished with a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Utah shot 43.8% from the field and 31.8% from the 3-point line. Alfonso Plummer led the way with 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting.

UW will now return for its home opener against Seattle on Wednesday.

Lauren Kirschman
Lauren Kirschman is the UW Huskies beat writer for The News Tribune. She previously covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for PennLive.com. A Pennsylvania native and a University of Pittsburgh graduate, she also covered college athletics for the Beaver County Times from 2012-2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service