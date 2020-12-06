Can the UW Huskies fix their run defense?

Stanford’s Nathaniel Peat gets into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a PAC-12 football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Washington prides itself on defense.

Head coach — and former defensive coordinator — Jimmy Lake will tell you that every chance he gets. And while the Huskies’ defense has gone a FBS-leading 75 straight games without allowing more than 35 points, the run defense hasn’t lived up to the standards lately.

The Huskies are allowing 161.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth in the Pac-12. But in four games this season, opponents have rushed for an average of 4.54 yards per carry. Three teams — Oregon State, Utah and Stanford — have averaged 191 yards and 4.94 yards per carry.

And after Stanford rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns on 40 carries in a win over UW on Saturday night — an average of 4.8 yards per carry — it’s safe to say Lake wasn’t happy.

“At this point, I can’t say anybody played great on defense with giving up that many rushing yards and giving up well over 65% on third down,” Lake said. “I don’t think I can point to anybody and say they played a great game.”

Inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio wasn’t thrilled, either. Most of his answers followed long, frustrated sighs.

“We’re not doing our job on the run,” he said. ‘’We need to do a better job fitting the run. That means tackling, that means striking, that means everything. We just have to be more aggressive.”

And with a game against Oregon coming on Saturday, Ulofoshio knows the Huskies have to fix their issues quickly. The game has the potential to decide the winner of the North Division. The Huskies could potentially win the North outright with a victory next week.

“Next week, we’ve got a great opponent, and they’re going to see this and they’re going to try to abuse us,” Ulofoshio said. “We’ve got to get our mind right for it.”

Odunze’s emergence

There were a few bright spots on Saturday, and a big one was the emergence of freshman wide receiver Rome Odunze.

Both Odunze and fellow freshman Jalen McMillan started in place of Puka Nacua and Terrell Bynum, who didn’t play. While Bynum watched from the sideline, Nacua didn’t appear to be in attendance.

A four-star recruit in the Class of 2020, Odunze finished with a career-high five catches for 69 yards, including an impressive 16-yard catch in traffic that set up a 1st-and-goal at Stanford’s 8-yard line and led to a field goal.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Odunze has played in every game this season but hadn’t caught a pass since the opener against Oregon State when he had one catch for 5 yards.

“Very pleased with Rome,” Lake said. “You guys were hearing us talk about how he was performing in training camp and how he kept showing up. … Just from the sideline, he made some fantastic catches and I can’t wait to continue to see his improvement. That was an awesome performance by him. I was also very happy with Jalen McMillan.”

McMillan had one reception for 16 yards against the Cardinal.

“They kind of got thrown into the fire to know the offense completely,’’ said senior receiver Ty Jones, who had two catches for 79 yards. “It’s coming at them fast. I know they’re analyzing and identifying defenses.”

COVID-19 issues

Jones let it slip postgame that the Huskies were dealing with COVID-19 issues. Some players, like Bynum, didn’t play but watched from the sideline. Other players — Nacua, outside linebacker Ryan Bowman, outside linebacker Cooper McDonald and back-up quarterback Ethan Garbers — weren’t on the sideline.

Lake has said that he won’t comment publicly on injuries or COVID-19 issues unless a player is seriously injured during a game. When asked about potential coronavirus issues on the team, he didn’t sway from that stance.

“Just like the whole country, we’re all dealing with issues — whether it’s injuries or the pandemic,” he said. “We’ll continue to deal with that for the rest of the season.”

Extra points

▪ Redshirt sophomore tailback Richard Newton, who was a breakout player on offense last season, didn’t play for the second straight game. He was dressed and on the sideline. “With our running backs, we’re always going to rotate those guys,” Lake said when asked why Newton didn’t appear. “It’s going to be changed up from week to week and we’re going to play the guys that are ready to go.”

▪ Lake was critical of UW’s kickoff coverage against Stanford. Sophomore Tim Horn failed to register a touchback as the Cardinal averaged 27 yards per return. “That was one of the things we’d been working on all week, which makes it even more disappointing that we weren’t able to cover correctly and not give those guys great field position,” Lake said. “hat’s another one that we’re going to have to get corrected here very, very quickly.”

▪ Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Zion Tupuola Fetui, who had seven sacks and three forced fumbles in his first three games, didn’t record a tackle or a sack on Saturday.