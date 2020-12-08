‘Not where we should be at all’: UW Huskies searching for answers on defensive line

Ikaika Malloe had a point to make.

It’s not part of the typical routine, to bring his unit back on the field the day after a game. But after Washington was pushed around in a 31-26 loss to Stanford on Saturday, the Huskies’ defensive line coach wasn’t interested in the status quo. So there his players were — on the field, hitting sleds.

The message was clear.

“Ultimately, it comes down to details and the techniques of what we’re teaching and what is not being executed,” Malloe said. “As a coach, I take that personal because I think it’s a direct reflection of that. I think when the defensive line is playing horrible, that’s solely on me. My job is to make sure that doesn’t happen this weekend.”

This weekend, of course, is the biggest game of the season to date. Not only is UW traveling to Oregon for a rivalry game, but the winner will also take the Pac-12 North and advance to the conference championship. There’s a lot on the line, and Malloe knows it. That’s why he needs his defensive line to be better — more physical, more cohesive, more technically sound.

The Huskies are young at defensive lineman and outside linebacker. While UW started the season without Levi Onwuzurike and Joe Tryon — both decided to skip the COVID-19 disrupted season to enter the 2020 NFL Draft — they’ve been missing even more impact players lately.

Sophomore outside linebacker Laiatu Latu was originally listed as a starter, but he has yet to see the field this season — although Malloe did say there’s still a chance he could play this year. Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa played his first game of the season against Utah.

UW currently has two seniors — outside linebacker Ryan Bowman and defensive lineman Josiah Bronson — listed on the depth chart. The rest of the two-deep at those positions consists of sophomores and freshmen, including two true freshmen.

Senior outside linebacker Ryan Bowman has missed UW’s last two games for an undisclosed reason, and his absence has left a gaping hole in the defense. The Huskies tried to fill it against Stanford with freshman Sav’ell Smalls, but he finished with just one tackle and no sacks.

“There’s some missing pieces,” Malloe said, “and you’re trying to mix-and-match.’’

The loss of Onwuzurike and Tryon had a trickle-down effect on development. Malloe said many of the younger players are “learning on the run,” Malloe said., without the benefit of playing behind more experienced stars. He pointed to Onwuzurike learning from Greg Gaines and Gaines watching Vita Vea. This season, the chain has been somewhat disrupted.

“Progressing is probably the nicest way I could say it,” Malloe said. “We’re not where we should be at all, by no means. From the standards that we set to the standards of Husky football, every D-lineman out there knows what it is. … We got our work cut out for us. I think what is expected of our line is expected from them as well.”

UW has 11.0 sacks through four games, but 7.0 belong to sophomore outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui, who has stepped in as a starter for Latu and quickly become a standout performer on the Huskies’ defense. Three other players have 1.0 sack: Bowman, and inside backers MJ Tafisi and Edefuan Ulofoshio.

Tupuola-Fetui is also the only player with more than 2.0 tackles for loss — he has 7.0. Bowman has 2.0. Against Stanford, UW had no sacks and just 1.0 tackle for loss.

“I think in the past two weeks, now going into the third week, these are the three most physical teams that we have faced thus far,” Malloe said. “Usually in the Pac-12, these guys are very, very physical. Trying to simulate that sometimes on scout team is a little difficult. And when you’re successful against scout team, sometimes you show up on game day and those guys are just as talented and bigger than you and just as talented on their technique.”

The run defense has suffered, too. UW’s four opponents have rushed for an average of 4.54 yards per carry. Three teams — Oregon State, Utah and Stanford — have averaged 191 yards and 4.94 yards per carry. The Cardinal rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns on 40 carries, an average of 4.8 yards per carry.

“It’s all 11 on defense,” said UW head coach Jimmy Lake. “For sure it starts up front with our D-line and our outside linebackers. That starts everything up front, in terms of controlling the run game and then making sure our linebackers and safeties that drop down can roam and cap off the plays and make tackles.

“If we’re not getting the job done up front, it’s going to make it extremely hard for our linebackers and DBs having to play down in the run game to get anything going.”