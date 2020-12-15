With Huskies out, here’s how UW coach Jimmy Lake feels about the Pac-12 championship

It could only end this way.

Think back to the summer, when the Pac-12 canceled the non-conference schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic and released a conference-only slate that opened on Sept. 26. Remember how that was canceled, too? For two months, there wasn’t going to be a fall football season at all. But then, thanks to a partnership that provided daily, point-of-care testing, the Pac-12 returned with a seven-game, conference-only slate.

But even that didn’t go as planned. Cancellations rolled in each week thanks to positive coronavirus tests and contract tracing protocols within programs. As the last weekend of games approaches, only UCLA and Oregon State are on track to play a full seven games.

In short — like most everything else this year — nothing went as planned. So of course Washington and Oregon couldn’t play last week to decide the Pac-12 North champion. Of course, UW won the division by default. And of course, the Huskies can’t play due to ongoing COVID-19 issues within the program — meaning Oregon will take their place.

“This whole season has just been obviously a tremendous challenge for everybody,” UW head coach Jimmy Lake said on a Zoom call on Monday. “I do know this: the Pac-12 leadership was trying to do what was best for the health and safety of our players and our staff through every single decision that they made, from going to the Pac-12 only and then to eventually canceling the season and then to eventually bringing it back. Every decision has been for the health and safety of everybody involved.”

Looking back, though, Lake would make some changes — starting with that original conference-only schedule.

“Now that we sort of know a little bit about this disease, if we would have had the Pac-12 only schedule that started on Sept. 26, we definitely would have had way more wiggle room as a conference to play games, makeup games,” Lake said.

That would have made it possible for UW to make up games againt Cal, Washington State and Oregon. And maybe, as Lake pointed, the championship picture for each division would be more clear.

“Now, with all that being said, the Pac-12 laid out rules and tiebreakers for who would win the South and who would win the North depending on how many games were being played and how many cancellations were made,” Lake said. “Right now, it’s exactly the way that those rules were written out. USC is the South champion. We are the North champion. But now we’re unable to play, Oregon would be the next team in the mix and they would go (to the title game). … In this challenging year, we’re just following the rules that were laid out in front of us.”

‘They would be the Pac-12 champion’

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Even in the face of watching rival Oregon take UW’s place, Lake was clear about what a Ducks’ victory in Friday’s title game against USC would mean.

“They would be the Pac-12 champion,” Lake said. “They’re in the championship game. This is competition. I’d rather it this way than people voting and looking at some vote. Let’s settle is on the football field.

“We’re unable to play. That’s unfortunate, obviously, for our fans and our staff and our players. But now it’s the next team that’s in the game and if they win the game, then they should have the Pac-12 championship trophy. It’s the North Division against the South Division. Through this crazy, challenging year — they should be viewed as the Pac-12 champion.”

For now, Lake is focused on getting his team back on the practice field — the Huskies need two consecutive days with no positive cases for that to happen — and preparing for a potential bowl game. While teams across the country have bowed out of a postseason bid, Lake said UW wants to participate.

“The message (to players) is this: we got to get healthy and we go to try to accomplish the second part of our goal, which is to win the bowl game,” Lake said. “I think we have a young, talented, energetic, resilient team that I know our fans want to watch and I think other people in the country would want to watch. We’re excited about the possibility of being selected in a bowl game and going out to achieve the second part of our goal, which is to win a bowl game.”’

This certainly wasn’t the kind of year Lake had in mind for his first as UW’s head coach. It was rushed. It was shortened. The Huskies had four games canceled — two by them — and won’t even get to play for the conference championship. Still, Lake said he doesn’t regret playing the season.

“What I wouldn’t take back is any of those four games that we played and all of the preparation that we had,” Lake said. “Our exhilarating comeback win against Utah — I know our staff and our players will remember that for the rest of our lives. The execution we had in the first two games. All the young guys we were able to put in the game against the University of Arizona. And then even our Stanford (loss), we know we made a bunch of mistakes but we were still able to fight back and we were a possession away from going down and winning that football game.

“To also be able o say we’re the Pac-12 North champions and we were getting ready to represent the Pac-12 North. I’m sure nobody felt that we were going to be in this position at all to be able to represent the North and go down there with the potential of winning the Pac-12 championship trophy. This is what we do. We coach and our players play.”