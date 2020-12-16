Offensive struggles plague Huskies in 66-58 loss to Montana

MontanaÕs Kyle Owens grabs a loose ball away from a diving Nate Roberts during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Montana Grizzlies in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

If you’re looking for a reason for Washington’s 66-58 loss to Montana, you could point to any number of things.

There was the dismal first half where the Huskies shot shot 9-for-22 from the field, and 2-7 from three and turned the ball over 12 times. The free throw shooting didn’t help, either. The Huskies shot 8-of-19 from the line for the game.

And then there was starting point guard Quade Green, the player UW relies on most heavily. Between double teams from the Grizzlies, foul trouble and an off-shooting night, Green finished with just four points on 1-of-11 shooting from the field.

Green played just 13 minutes in the first half after picking up three fouls. He was held scoreless, shooting 0-for-3 from the field and not recording an assist. The Huskies went into the break trailing 33-21.

Without Green, UW crumbled. Head coach Mike Hopkins played 11 players in the first half. He switched up the starters in the second, replacing Wichita State transfer Erik Stevenson with backup point guard Nate Pryor. But nothing was enough.

The Huskies did mark a run — sparked in large part by Pryor, sophomore guard RaeQuan Battle and redshirt sophomore center Riley Sorn. But Montana always came charging back.

UW came out of halftime trailing the Grizzlies 33-21, but Pryor ignited a 6-0 run for the Huskies with a layup to start the second half. Montana responded with 6-0 run of its own, but UW wasn’t finished yet.

With the Huskies trailing 44-35 with 12:57 remaining, Pryor launched a 10-0 run with another layup. After RaeQuan Battle hit a jumper, Sorn made three straight baskets — including two dunks — to pull UW within 44-43 with 9:48 left.

The teams went back-and-forth after that, with neither one leading by more than three points until Montana launchd a 10-0 run to take a 61-53 lead with 1:43 remaining. UW didn’t have another comeback left after that.

As Green struggled, so did the rest of the Huskies. Without a dominant post presence, UW is relying heavily on perimeter shooting this season. Three-point shooting can keep the Huskies in games or keep them out. On Wednesday night, it was the latter. UW shot just 2-of-12 from the 3-point line. Only Pryor and Hameir Wright made a shot from beyond the arc.

Pryor finished with 13 points for UW while Nate Roberts added 13 points and 10 rebounds. They were the only players in double figures.