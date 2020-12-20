UW Huskies’ slide continues with 92-69 loss to Colorado.

Washington’s Nate Pryor (4) shoots against Colorado during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken) AP

The changes were meant to bring Washington to life.

Head coach Mike Hopkins has talked a lot about energy — which players provide it, and which players don’t seem to have any at all. Heading into Sunday’s 92-69 loss to Colorado (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12), he alluded to upcoming changes in the line-up that he hoped would give the team a much-needed jolt.

That’s what happened when the Huskies took the floor against the Buffaloes. Nate Pryor replaced Erik Stevenson in the starting five, giving UW two point guards on the floor. RaeQuan Battle also stepped in for Jamal Bey.

And still, the Huskies (1-6, 0-2) struggled.

Their offense remained lethargic and static; their defense, ineffective. They went into halftime trailing 52-30 after shooting 12-for-32 (37.5%) from the field and 1-for-10 (10%) from the 3-point line. Colorado went 18-for-30 from the field (60%) and 5-for-10 from three (50%).

The lone bright spot was 7-foot-4 center Riley Sorn, who ended the first half with career-highs in points (12) and rebounds (eight). He finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

UW never got closer than 21 points in the second half and Colorado led by as many as 36.

While Colorado is a Pac-12 team, Sunday’s game didn’t count in the conference standings. The Huskies, who dropped their first two Pac-12 games to Utah and Oregon, don’t have another scheduled game until they enter the bulk of their conference schedule at home against Arizona on Dec. 31.

Pryor had 15 points and five assists for UW while Quade Green added 12 points and two assists. Marcus Tsohonis came off the bench to score 14 points in 12 minutes on 4-of-4 shooting from the field, including 2-of-2 from the 3-point line.

Dallas Walton led Colorado with 22 points.

