Can the UW Huskies still turn their season around?

In the 11 days between Washington’s 92-69 loss to Colorado and Thursday’s game against Arizona, head coach Mike Hopkins said he was hoping to press a reset button.

The Huskies could certainly use one.

UW has limped through a 1-6 start to the season with the lone victory coming at home against Seattle University. The six losses have come by an average of 16.2 points, and all but two defeats came by double digits.

Hopkins has tried just about everything to find a spark. He tweaked minutes. He adjusted the starting line-up. He used just about every option off the bench. But nothing has made a substantial difference, at least not yet.

The Huskies have often looked disjointed and lethargic, which players have mostly attributed to a lack of experience playing together. So while UW held four practices during the break, Hopkins made sure to prioritize relaxation and team-building as well — a process that included a Wiffle ball game.

“For the most part, that confidence thing is real,” Hopkins said during a Zoom call on Wednesday. “We have to build (it). Our staff has done a really good job since break getting these guys’ minds right, getting them energetic and feeling good about themselves. We had a good team. We have good players. We just haven’t played well. And so, getting that message across and getting good energy has been a positive thing for sure.”

Problem areas

The Huskies desperately need to boost an anemic offense. UW is currently last in the Pac-12 in points per game (59.3), field goal percentage (38.8%), 3-point field goal percentage (23.5%) and assists (9.5). Point guard Quade Green, who puts up 14.2 points per game, is the only player averaging double figures.

“In practice we’ve been trying to attack more,” Hopkins said, “and working our transition and being a little bit more definable with who needs to do what and how we’re going to win offensively.”

But Hopkins is more worried about a defense that is 11th in the Pac-12 in points allowed (69.7), ninth in field goal percentage defense (41.1%) and ninth in 3-point percentage defense (32.8%).

“I’d like to see a lot of fight,” Hopkins said. ‘’Just a lot of fight and a lot of togetherness. Some days you’re just not going to make foul shots. Some days you’re not going to make threes. Some days the ball’s just not going to bounce.

“But what we have to do is really believe in each other, trust each other and compete on the defensive end. If we do that, we’ll have a chance to win every game that we play. If we don’t, then the opposite can happen.”

Looking ahead

As the Huskies prepare to open the bulk of their Pac-12 schedule, the biggest question is whether they can turn the season around. If they’re going to make any substantial improvements, the loss to the Buffaloes — as lopsided as it was — might have provided a blueprint.

For one, 7-foot-4 center Riley Sorn continues to impress. An afterthought entering the season, Sorn has averaged 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in six games. He finished with a career-high 16 points and eight rebounds against Colorado in just 19 minutes. While he’s not a dominant post presence in the mold of Noah Dickerson or Isaiah Stewart, he’s given UW a reliable option inside.

“I think it’s strength and conditioning,” Hopkins said when asked what Sorn still needs to improve. “He’s got a great IQ, and the better that he moves the more effective he’ll be. He plays exceptionally hard. With some better movement and the stronger he gets, the better he’s going to be. He can block shots, can rebound. … He’s a big target. He’s got great hands. He finishes around the basket. It’s huge for us.”

But Sorn can’t solve all of UW’s problems.

The Huskies are still searching for scoring options. A solid backcourt combination has emerged in Green and Nate Pryor — both Pryor sophomore guard RaeQuan Battle moved into the starting lineup against Colorado — but consistency has been an issue across the board. UW also hasn’t gotten the production from Wichita State transfer Erik Stevenson that it likely expected.

Stevenson has just 4.6 points per game and is shooting 27.7% from the field and 19.0% from three. After Hopkins called him out for a lack of energy in the loss to Montana, he played just seven minutes against the Buffaloes.

“He had a lot on him at the beginning and struggled and was frustrated,” Hopkins said Wednesday. “That’s what happens when some guys come in from out and you put them into something new. There’s those growing pains. But with those growing pains, all you want to see is growth. There’s been moments, but we just want to see more consistent moments.”

If Hopkins is looking for a boost from his bench, he could turn to sophomore guard Marcus Tsohonis. Tsohonis was supposed to redshirt last season before Green was declared academically ineligible. He eventually became UW’s starting point guard, averaging 7.1 points and 2.1 assists per game.

He struggled at the start of this season, shooting 1-for-14 from the field and 0-for-4 from the 3-point line in his first five games. But Tsohonis scored 14 points in just 12 minutes against Colorado, shooting 4-for-4 from the field and 2-for-2 from three.

The performance didn’t erase his previous poor play, but Hopkins did say he would spend the break searching for combinations of players that would be more effective. Tsohonis might have earned himself another look.

“I was really proud of how he responded,” Hopkins said after the loss to Colorado. “Positive attitude. He was cheering on the bench, and came in and earned some minutes tonight just by how he played. That’s what it’s all about. … He just played confident. I felt there were three or four players that played very hesitant at the beginning of the game. Open shots, didn’t shoot it, questioning what they’re doing.

“I loved how Marcus came in. He didn’t come in until the end, but he was positive. He was talking on the bench and in all the huddles, he was encouraging everybody. You can see when he came on the floor that energy translated. He didn’t try and force anything, he just played the right way.”

After home games against Arizona and Arizona State, the Huskies will play four straight road games against Stanford, Cal, USC and UCLA, respectively. In a season with a shortened non-conference schedule, the time for easing in is over. If the Huskies are going to find answers, they need to come now.

“Our chemistry definitely needs to get better and it has been,” Battle said. “We’ve been spending a lot of time with each other, especially on the court, trying to figure out some team things that can bring us together even more.”

Noteworthy

Saturday’s game against Arizona State is in jeopardy. The Sun Devils are dealing with COVID-19 issues within their program and haven’t played since Dec. 16. After postponing a game against Utah on Dec. 22, Arizona State also postponed its game against Washington State on Thursday. Hopkins said he didn’t have an update the game’s status.