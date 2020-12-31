UW Huskies routed by Arizona in fourth straight loss

Washington’s Nate Pryor (4) tries to get past Arizona’s James Akinjo (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

Washington had 11 days off before Thursday’s game against Arizona. It was supposed to be a valuable break for the struggling Huskies — time to rest, practice and maybe even reset an already difficult season.

On Wednesday, head coach Mike Hopkins talked of building chemistry and fixing the defense and tinkering with new lineups and offensive options. But when the Huskies returned to the court, what could have been transformed instead looked exactly the same.

The offense was stagnant. The defense, porous. Point guard Quade Green was the only reliable scoring option. Hopkins even returned to his original starting lineup — Erik Stevenson and Jamal Bey instead of Nate Pryor and RaeQuan Battle — which reversed the changes he made in the Huskies’ loss to Colorado.

The result was a 80-53 loss — the same as all but one of the Huskies’ games this season.

UW struggled to find its footing from the opening tip, and the Wildcats used a 12-2 run late in the first half to turn an eight-point lead into a 42-23 advantage. Green scored the final five points of the first half to pull UW within 42-28 at the break.

But what little momentum Green was able to build didn’t carry over into the second half. Arizona opened with another 12-2 stretch to push its lead to 54-30 with 13:35 remaining. The Huskies never got back within 15 points as the lead expanded to as many as 30.

UW shot just 20-for-64 (31.3%) from the field and 6-for-31 (19.4%) from three for the game. Green finished with 23 points on 8-of-21 shooting and was the only player to make more than one three. Hameir Wright finished 0-for-8 from beyond the arc.

Arizona out-rebounded the Huskies 58-30, including 19-9 on the offensive boards.

With the loss to Arizona, the Huskies have now lost consecutive games by 20 or more points for the first time since January 2003.