3 takeaways from UW Huskies’ loss to Arizona

Heading into Thursday’s game against Arizona, Washington head coach Mike Hopkins and his players were optimistic that they had a productive 11-day break — potentially productive enough to turn the season around.

But any progress UW made during its time off didn’t show in the 80-53 loss to Arizona. Instead, the Huskies dropped their fourth straight game. Their lone win this season was a 73-41 victory over Seattle University.

With Saturday’s game against Arizona State postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Sun Devils’ program, UW will now head out on the road next week for a four-game swing.

Before then, here are three takeaways from the latest loss.

1. Shooting woes continue.

Point guard Quade Green shot 8-for-21 (38%) from the floor and 3-for-13 (23.1%) from the 3-point line against Arizona. The rest of the team went 12-for-43 (27.9%) from the field and 3-of-18 (16.7%) from three.

That’s been a familiar story for the Huskies’ this season. Green has been the most reliable — and sometimes the only — scoring option. When he doesn’t play well, UW has been in even more trouble.

Green was the only player to reach double figures on Thursday, scoring 23 points. No other Husky scored more than seven points, made more than two field goals or hit more than one 3-pointer. Forward Hameir Wright went 0-for-8 from beyond the arc. RaeQuan Battle, UW’s talented outside shooter, was 1-for-4.

“Hameir got great shots,” Hopkins said. “I felt like at the beginning of the game, (guard) Erik Stevenson got great shots. We’ve got to be able to knock them down. At the end, Quade will force a couple of shots because he’s just trying to will our team to a win. Other guys have to be able to step up and knock them down. … Of the 31 threes, I would say 20 of them were good looks.”

The Huskies are last in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (39.8%) and 3-point field goal percentage (25.4%). Every other team in the conference is shooting at least 40% from the field and 31% from three.

Green is the only UW player averaging double figures with 14.4 points per game, and the Huskies have only scored more than 70 points twice.

Even with the surprising emergence of 7-foot-4 center Riley Sorn, there is a severe lack of reliable and consistent scoring inside. The perimeter hasn’t been much better. Both Nate Pryor and Battle have shown flashes, but they are averaging just 8.2 and 6.7 points per game, respectively.

2. Erik Stevenson’s struggles

Stevenson was Wichita State’s second leading scorer as a sophomore last season, averaging 11.1 points per game. That made him an intriguing addition to UW’s roster during the offseason.

Stevenson, who also averaged 4.7 points and 1.52 steals per game, reached double figures in 16 of the Golden Eagles’ 31 games and topped 20 points four times. He shot 37.7% from the field and 30.4% from three.

But Stevenson has yet to find his rhythm in the Huskies’ offensive system. He’s shooting just 27.7% from the field, 19.0% from three and Hopkins called him out for a lack of energy during a loss to Montana. He was pulled from the starting lineup in the next game against Colorado and played just 7 minutes.

Stevenson started again against Arizona. Hopkins said he wanted to return to a bigger lineup in the hopes it would help UW defensively. But the Huskies didn’t improve on that end of the floor, and Stevenson went 1-for-8 from the field and 0-for-2 from three.

If UW is going to be competitive, it needs scoring — and fast. Leading returning scorer Nahziah Carter never played this season and left the team after university investigations upheld two allegations of sexual assault against him. Stevenson finding his way would provide a considerable offensive boost.

3. Rebounding issues return

In the first two games of the season — losses to Baylor and UC Riverside — UW was out-rebounded by a combined 99-52, including 35-10 on the offensive glass.

The Huskies closed that gap of their next five games, tying opponents 178-178 on the boards and getting out-rebounded just 62-55 on the offensive glass. It was a marked and important improvement for UW, but it all came crashing down against Arizona.

The Wildcats out-rebounded UW 58-30, including 16-9 on the offensive boards. Hopkins said it was a problem he thought the Huskies had solved, but that proved not to be the case. Nate Roberts (eight) and J’Raan Brooks (five) combined for 13 rebounds. No other UW player had more than four.

For a team that aims to run the floor, the lack of rebounding is crippling.

“I didn’t feel like we competed the way we need to compete against a great offensive team like that, Hopkins said. “We felt like if we could rebound against them, we could get out in transition. That was a little bit disappointing.”