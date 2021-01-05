UW Huskies add 3-star point guard Dominiq Penn

Washington head coach Mike Hopkins talks with the team during a timeout during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Montana Grizzlies in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Washington is adding to its basketball roster.

Head coach Mike Hopkins announced on Tuesday that three-star guard Dominiq Penn would be enrolled at UW for the winter quarter, which started on Monday. Penn (6-0, 155) was a 2020 prospect before reclassifying to 2021. He’ll now be rejoining his original class.

“(Penn) is a really talented, high character kid,” Hopkins said. “He can shoot it. Got good upside.”

Penn, who attended Chattanooga (Tenn.) Hamilton Heights Christian, announced his commitment on Twitter Monday morning.

“I’m excited to call Seattle my home and put the work in,” Penn tweeted, in part. “I will be on campus within a week and eligible”

Penn’s dad, Scoonie Penn, was a former Big 10 Player of the Year and a second team All-American at Ohio State. He was the Buckeyes’ director of player development before joining the Memphis Grizzlies’ coaching staff. Penn told 247Sports that the relationship between his dad and Hopkins factored into his decision to join the Huskies.

“I believe coach Hopkins is a great coach and he has a relationship with my father, he knows him and knows people I know so having great connections with him,” Penn told 247. “I feel like I know that he knows what he is doing. He’s just the type of coach that I want to play for.”

As a junior last season, Penn averaged 11.2 points and 4.5 assists per game, according to MaxPreps. He shot 48% from the field and 40% from the 3-point line.

“I am a playmaker, I love to create for others and score when I need to,” Penn told 247. “I’m definitely a shooter, I love to get shots up. I am a great playmaker, that’s my main game.”

If Penn gets on the floor this season, UW could use his shooting ability. The Huskies are currently last in the Pac-12 in field-goal percentage (38.7%) and 3-point field goal percentage (24.3%). Of current players who have taken at least 10 threes, point guard Quade Green is the only one shooting above 30%.