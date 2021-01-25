UW Huskies’ guard Jamal Bey named Pac-12 Player of the Week

WashingtonÕs Jamal Bey drives to the hoop and scores during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a PAC-12 basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Washington junior guard Jamal Bey has been named the Pac-12 Player of the Week.

Bey is the first Husky to receive the honor since Matisse Thybulle (1) and Jaylen Nowell (3) during the 2018-19 season. Isaiah Stewart (4) and Jaden McDaniels (1) were both named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week last season.

Bey averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in UW’s wins over Colorado and Utah. He shot a combined 15-of-19 (78.9%) from the field and 6-of-7 (85.7%) from the 3-point line. Bey scored a career-high 28 points against the Utes on Sunday, shooting 10-of-11 from the field and 4-of-4 from three.

“I’ve never been this efficient,” Bey said Sunday. “My teammates were finding me. Every shot I put up pretty much felt good. I just felt if I’m open, I’ll shoot it.”

Bey has averaged 15.3 points over the past six games, reaching double figures in all but one. He’s shot 57.1% from the field in those games, never taking more than 11 shots to get his points.

“He’s been probably — just in the last five or six games — just as consistent as you can possibly get,” head coach Mike Hopkins said after the win over Utah. “We’ve seen it in practice. His confidence just keeps growing and it’s a lot of fun. It started with us posting him and then he started getting comfortable and now he’s shooting the ball at such a high clip.

“The kid works. The kid’s in the gym constantly. He wants to be great. He does the right thing all the time, on and off the court. It was just a matter of time. … He was spectacular.”

Bey is averaging 8.0 points and 2.9 rebounds on the season, while shooting 44.0% from the field and 44.8% from the 3-point line.