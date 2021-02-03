UW Huskies hoping to rebound from loss, prevent second losing streak

For eight straight games this season — a period that lasted for more than a month — Washington didn’t win a basketball game.

The Huskies earned their most lopsided victory of the year on Dec. 9, beating Seattle University 73-41. What followed were two close losses to Oregon and Montana and a string of disheartening double-digit defeats — the 23-point loss to Colorado, the 27-point losses to Arizona and USC.

It took until a close 81-76 loss at UCLA for UW to start to see some daylight. The next game — a home rematch against Colorado on Jan. 20 — the Huskies earned their first victory of 2021. They followed that win with another, marking the first back-to-back wins of 2020-21.

UW had a chance Sunday to string together three straight wins for the first time since December 2019. Instead, the Huskies crumbled in a 77-62 loss to Washington State. Afterward, head coach Mike Hopkins made no attempt to hide his frustration.

“You got bring the heart,” he said. “You can’t play cool. You got to play like every possession is your last — with passion, with pride and then most importantly, you got to play together. I just felt in those two areas we were not as good as we need to be.”

With a game against Oregon State on Thursday, UW has an opportunity to put an end to another potential losing streak before it begins. During a meeting with the media on Tuesday, Hopkins said his team had strong moments in its attempts to bounce back from losses. The biggest issue, he said, has been consistency.

“We started winning those close games against Colorado and Utah,” Hopkins said. “We’ve proven that we’ve had it. We’ve just got to be consistent with it. I think the biggest thing with this team is you got to have a short-term memory. We’re going to go down today in practice and clean up some stuff where we had some slippage and get them refocused and ready to play against Oregon State.

“You can’t wallow in the past. You just got to go forward and get better and prepare for the next opponent. That’s what we’re going to do.”

The challenge will be particularly difficult against Oregon State, a team that shares several of the Cougars’ qualities.

UW struggled — particularly with turnovers — against Washington State’s zone defense. The Beavers, who allow 68.3 points per game, play mostly zone. The Cougars also out-rebounded UW 48-28 as the Huskies’ problems on the glass from earlier in the season returned. Oregon State is sixth in the Pac-12 with 35.6 rebounds per game. UW averages 31.6, which ranks 11th.

Then there’s the Huskies’ floundering post defense, which Washington State exploited for 42 points in the paint. Oregon State has averaged 25.3 points in the paint over nine conference games, including scoring 30 in a win over Oregon on Jan. 23. Hopkins said shoring up the Huskies’ defense inside will come with experience. He emphasized that forward Nate Roberts and center Riley Sorn are playing significant minutes for the first time in their careers.

“They’ve been (in the program),” Hopkins said, “but (it’s about getting) those actual minutes and understanding OK, is it a guard who gets it, is it a big guy who gets it in the high post? And then understanding tendencies. That’s something you can only get with experience.

“We try to rep it and emulate it every day in practice. Then you get in the game and you got to defend without fouling and that’s hard in a lot of different situations. We’ve been trying to find ways where we can help them, protect them, how they can be proactive.”

After a loss where Hopkins criticized his team for not playing with passion or pride, the question now becomes whether the Huskies have it in them to find consistency. Teaching those qualities is never easy, Hopkins said, especially when you’re trying to do it during the season.

“You got to compete in practice,” Hopkins said. “That’s how you’re going to know if you’re going to do it. You just got to compete. It’s real interesting. It’s just such a mindset thing. … They’ve got to go out there and understand that the mindset that we had against Colorado and Utah, where even if we got down, we had poise, we executed, we made sure we battled on the glass on every possession.

“Especially in this last game, we got really small and they went big. We got to box out better. We’ve got to put bodies on better. We got to go get rebounds with two hands. Basic fundamental stuff. … What we can’t do is we can’t sit there and feel sorry for ourselves. We’re going to learn a lot about ourselves (in practice) in terms of competitiveness. It’s all about how you respond. That’s what we’ll be challenging today in practice and that’s what we’ll be doing the rest of the year.”