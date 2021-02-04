UW Huskies fall to Oregon State, 91-71, for second straight loss

Oregon State’s Ethan Thompson (5) shoots over Washington’s Quade Green, front right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) AP

Whatever momentum Washington gained from snapping its eight-game losing streak was short-lived.

Now, with a 91-71 loss to Oregon State on Thursday, the Huskies have started another one. They have yet to win a road game this season.

UW earned its first Pac-12 wins two weeks ago with back-to-back victories over Colorado and Utah. But the Huskies followed those victories with an anemic performance in a loss to Washington State on Sunday. Then on Thursday, Beavers handed UW its second straight loss.

The Huskies’ defense was porous at best against Oregon State. The Beavers shot 49.2% (32-of-65) from the field and 45.8% (11-of-24) from the 3-point line.

The Beavers, who had five players in double figures, shot 16-of-19 from the free throw line. They also scored 20 points off 14 UW turnovers, while the Huskies had four points off just five Oregon State turnovers.

Oregon State went into halftime with a 47-35 advantage. The Beavers went up 7-0 to start the game and pushed their lead to 15 points, 21-6, with 13:26 left in the first half. UW pulled back within four using an 11-0 run, but Oregon State closed the first half on an 11-3 run to push its lead back to double figures.

The Beavers kept the momentum after the break, using a 12-4 stretch to pull ahead 59-39 with 16:50 left. UW never got back within single digits as Oregon State pushed its lead to as many as XX points.

The Huskies did use a 9-0 run to get back within 12 points, 70-58, with 8:15 left. But Jarod Lucas responded with one of his five threes — he went 5-of-9 from beyond the arc and scored 19 points — to push Oregon State’s advantage back to 15.

UW’s defense wasn’t solely to blame for the Huskies’ second straight loss. UW shot 45% (23-of-51) from the field and 25% (5-of-20) from three. But the Huskies went cold after halftime, shooting 36% (9-of-25) from the field going 0-of-11 from three in the second.

Marcus Tsohonis led UW with a game-high 22 points.