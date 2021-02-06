University of Washington
Defensive struggles continue for UW Huskies in 86-74 loss to Oregon
Washington’s defense continues to crumble.
The Huskies (4-13, 2-10 Pac-12) fell to Oregon (10-4, 5-3) 86-74 on Saturday for their third consecutive loss. And for the second straight game, an opponent made more than 10 3-pointers. Oregon State made 11 en route to a victory on Thursday. The Ducks finished 12-of-25 from beyond the arc.
With 10:50 left in the first half, UW trailed just 21-20 after two free throws from Quade Green. But the decks then launched an 8-0 run to build a 29-20 advantage.
Oregon went into halftime with a 42-31 advantage, and the Ducks just kept stretching their lead after the break. After a 12-5 run to open the second, Oregon led 54-36 with 16:24 remaining. The Huskies never got back within single digits.
UW did put together a 10-0 run — highlighted by a 3-pointer and a jumper from Quade Green — to cut the Ducks’ lead to 11, 76-65, with 4:13 remaining. But Oregon responded with two free throws and a layup to push the advantage back to 15 with 3:26 left.
After a technical foul on UW head coach Mike Hopkins for arguing an offensive foul call against Jamal Bey, Oregon added two more free throws and another layup to go ahead 84-65.
UW has given up at least 77 points in 11 straight games — the longest active streak in the country — and has allowed 80 or more points eight times this season. The Huskies allowed 80 points just three times last season. But this year, UW ranks last in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (78.1 ppg), tenth in field goal percentage defense (44.8%) and eighth in 3-point percentage defense (33.6%).
Oregon shot 48.3% (29-of-60) from the field. The Ducks out-rebounded the Huskies 32-21 and had 13 second-chance points to UW’s five.
Quade Green had 23 points for the Huskies, while Marcus Tsohonis added 15. Eugene Omoruyi finished with 25 points and five rebounds for Oregon.
Comments