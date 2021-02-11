UW Huskies drop fourth straight game with 69-54 loss to No. 20 USC

Southern California forward Evan Mobley (4) and Washington guard Quade Green (55) eye a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

It took one run — an 18-4 stretch to close out the first half — to seal No. 20 USC’s 69-54 victory over Washington.

Neither team shot particularly well on Thursday night, particularly early. And as a closely contested first reached its final minutes, it seemed like UW (3-16, 2-11 Pac-12) would head into halftime in good position.

Guard Jamal Bey even gave the Huskies a four-point lead with a layup with 5:49 remaining before halftime. But instead of propelling UW into the break, the basket seemed to jolt USC (16-3, 10-2) to life.

And as the Trojans surged, UW started to crumble.

The Huskies turned the ball over four times during the remainder of the first half, leading to eight points for USC. The Trojans went 7-of-10 from the field during that period, including making seven of their last eight shots.

It was enough to send USC into halftime with a 41-31 lead. It was also enough to seal a win. The Huskies never got closer than nine points for the rest of the game.

Just like the first meeting between the two teams — a 95-68 victory for the Trojans on Jan. 14 — USC’s length and athleticism overpowered the Huskies. The Trojans won the rebounding battle 41-24 and had 46 points in the paint to UW’s 22.

Quade Green finished with 16 points for UW while Jamal Bey had 10. Four USC players reached double figures, led by Evan Mobley’s 17. Isaiah Mobley had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Huskies will face UCLA on Saturday.