UW Huskies fall short against UCLA, drop fifth straight game
Washington couldn’t stop Johnny Juzang.
Saturday’s 64-61 loss to UCLA was just that simple — and that complicated. Because it seemed like no matter what the Huskies tried, Juzang — he finished with a game-high 32 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the field — just kept scoring.
He scored the final 15 points of the first half for the Bruins. In fact, from the 17:03 mark on, no UCLA player but Juzang scored again until halftime. He lost some steam in the second half, but not much — and not enough for the Huskies to pull out a victory.
It was Juzang who drilled a key 3-pointer with 54 seconds left that turned a two-point UCLA lead into a 61-57 advantage. That gave the Bruins enough separation to hold off UW down the stretch, even after Erik Stevenson answered with a 3-point of its own.
It was the fifth straight loss for UW, who also went through an eight-game losing streak earlier this season. The Huskies had every opportunity to end the skid, but they couldn’t quite get over the hump.
The Bruins twice opened up 10-point leads in the second half, but UW kept battling back. With 2:18 left in the game, Marcus Tsohonis hit one of XX 3-pointers to tie the game, 57-57, with 2:18 left.
Jules Bernard responded with two free throws at the other end to put UCLA back up 59-57. Then Juzang hit his three, and UW ran out of time.
UCLA opened the game on an 11-0 run, which UW answered with one of its own. The Bruins didn’t score for more than 9 minutes after their fast, which allows UW to tie the game.
Marcus Tsohonis finished with a team-high 22 points for the Huskies.
