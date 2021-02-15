Marcus Tsohonis hits game-winner to push UW Huskies past Washington State

Washington guard Marcus Tsohonis (0) shoots over Washington State center Dishon Jackson (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pullman, Wash., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) AP

Washington and Washington State faced the same challenge on Monday night — to win without their best player.

Both teams were missing their point guards and leading scorers. Quade Green (15.3 ppg, 5.5 apg), out with a non-COVID-19 illness, was missing for the Huskies. The Cougars had to play without Isaac Bonton (18.4 ppg, 4.2 apg), who sat with an ankle injury.

The offenses struggled in their absence. Washington State turned the ball over 19 times, leading to 14 points for UW. The Huskies went through a scoring drought in the second half that lasted more than 7 minutes.

But only UW had Marcus Tsohonis.

The sophomore guard made all the difference in the Huskies’ 65-63 win over Washington State. He scored a game-high 29 points on 13-of-20 shooting. And in the night’s most fitting moment, it was Tsohonis who hit the game-winning jumper with 6 seconds left to preserve UW’s win after the Cougars briefly tied the game.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Huskies and a three-game losing streak to Washington State.

The Huskies shot 41.7% from the field and turned the ball over just six times. Erik Stevenson joined Tsohonis in double figures with 18 points. Aljaz Kunc led Washington State with 14 while Dishon Jackson added 11.

UW took a 36-26 lead into halftime after out-scoring the Cougars 16-5 over the last 6 minutes of the first half. Tsohonis scored eight points during the pivotal stretch.

But Washington State used a 13-0 run in the second half to erase the deficit. After Andrej Jakimovski tied the game on a 3-pointer, Kunc gave the Cougars the lead, 45-43, on a jumper with 8:54 left.

Tsohonis finally snapped the scoring drought with a 3-pointer. The Huskies later put together a 6-0 run to pull ahead 57-51 with 2:59 remaining. But Washington State refused to go quietly and Kunc made a three with 1:25 left to pull the Cougars within one point, 59-58, with 1:25 remaining.

The teams went back-and-forth down the stretch. With 16 seconds left, Noah Williams made two free throws to pull the Cougars within one point, 62-61.

After Stevenson made two free throws, Noah Williams went 1-for-2 at the line at the other end. Down two, the Cougars fouled Nate Roberts with 26 seconds left. He went 1-for-2 to put the Huskies ahead 62-59. After Williams made two free throws for Washington State, the Cougars fouled Jamal Bey. Bey went 1-for-2 at the line to put the Huskies up 63-61 with 15 seconds left.

A layup by Williams then tied the game, 63-63, with 10 seconds left. Tsohonis then brought the ball down the floor for the game-winner.