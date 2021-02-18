UW Huskies routed by Stanford in 79-61 loss.

Washington guard Marcus Tsohonis, let, passes to guard Quade Green, center, as Stanford forward Ziaire Williams, right, reaches for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

In a season filled with lopsided losses and disappointments, Washington’s 79-61 loss to Stanford on Thursday night felt particularly dire.

Stanford took control early, using a 20-5 run to transform an 8-8 tie into a double-digit lead. By halftime, the Cardinal were up by 10 points. And just 5 minutes into the second half, that advantage nearly doubled to 48-30.

Once Lukas Kisunas gave Stanford the lead for good on a free throw with 15 minutes left in the first, the game was all-but over. It didn’t help that UW guard Erik Stevenson, who had half (11) of UW’s first-half points, injured himself on a missed open layup just before halftime. He played just 6 minutes after the break.

The Huskies turned the ball over 6 total times in Monday’s win over Washington State, but they matched that amount just 8 minutes into Thursday’s loss. They finished with 20 and had more turnovers (12) at halftime than field goals (9). In a game where the Huskies struggled to score, that number was too much to overcome.

The Cardinal shot 31-of-54 (57.4%) in for the game, including 17-of-25 (68%) in the second half. Three Stanford players reached double figures — Oscar da Silva (18), Jaiden Delaire (15) and Daejon Davis (12).

Sophomore guard Cole Bajema had a team- and career-high 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting for UW. Stevenson didn’t score in the second half, finishing with 11.