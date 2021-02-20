UW Huskies top Cal on senior night, snap four-game home losing streak

Washington forward Hameir Wright (13) blocks a shot by California guard Matt Bradley (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

Washington has been looking for balance like this all season.

For most of the year, the Huskies relied on Quade Green’s consistent output or another guard scoring 20-plus points to give them a chance to win.

But that wasn’t the case during Saturday’s 62-51 victory over Cal, a win that snapped a four-game home losing streak. Eight players scored at leeast three points, with Green leading the way with 17 points. Jamal Bey added 15, while Marcus Tsohonis had 10.

It was an ugly game in a disappointing season, but it was a win — and those have been few and far between for the Huskies. Earning a victory in the home finale — the final game for seniors Green, Hameir Wright and walk-on Travis Rice — was something worth celebrating.

Head coach Mike Hopkins said earlier this week he hasn’t discussed a potential return with the seniors. Since the NCAA froze eligibility for athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they could play for UW again next year.

The stands were mostly empty on Saturday, save for the standard cardboard cutouts and a few player guests that were recently granted permission to attend. The parents of the seniors couldn’t join the pre-game festivities on the court, so they filmed video messages that were broadcast on the big screen.

But Hopkins did keep one tradition alive, moving Rice into the starting line-up along with Green and Wright. Just 14 seconds into the game, Green found Rice for a 3-pointer that dropped through the hoop.

The Huskies’ bench exploded — cheering loud enough that it was almost possible to imagine a real crowd inside the arena. Rice left the game shortly after, with usual starter Stevenson taking his place. But that moment seemed to set the tone for the rest of the night.

With 11:29 left in the first half, Matt Bradley hit a 3-pointer for the Golden Bears that tied the game at 10. But UW responded with a 14-4 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Cole Bajema, that gave it a 24-14 lead with 4:49 left in the half.

Cal trimmed that advantage before the break, but the Huskies still went into halftime up 30-23. The Golden Bears never led in the second half as UW extended its advantage to as many as 14 points. Cal did pull within three points with 9:07 left, but Green responded with a 3-pointer on the Huskies’ next possession.

UW will close the regular season on the road with back-to-back games against Arizona State on Tuesday and Thursday before facing Arizona on Saturday.