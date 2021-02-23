UW Huskies crushed by Arizona State, 97-64

Washington guard Erik Stevenson blocks the dunk attempt by Arizona State forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

This wasn’t the first time Washington lost a game by 20 or more points. The Huskies have struggled all season, and opponents have often had a game clearly in-hand by halftime. But in a season filled with brutal games, Tuesday’s 97-64 loss to Arizona State might have been the worst.

The 33-point difference marked UW’s second-largest defeat of the season — the Huskies lost to No. 2 Baylor by 34 in the season-opener. Arizona State’s 97 points were also the most scored by any UW (5-18, 4-14 Pac-12) opponent this season.

Heading into the game, the Huskies’ defense looked like it was improving — they had held four of their last five opponents under 70 points. But all signs of progress vanished against Arizona State (8-11, 5-8) as the Sun Devils became the fifth UW opponent this season to score more than 90 points.

UW trailed by 20 points, 49-29, by at the half after the Sun Devils closed on a 12-1 run. The Huskies didn’t score for the final 2 minutes of the first.

Arizona State then opened the second half with a 19-2 run that dashed any hope of a UW comeback. The Sun Devils led by at least 20 points for the entirety of the second half and stretched that advantage to as many as 39 points.

The Sun Devils shot 35-of-69 (50.7%) from the field while the Huskies shot just 24-of-65 (36.9%).

Marcus Tsohonis led UW with 16 points and Jamal Bey had 12. Remy Martin led Arizona State with 26 points while Kimani Lawrence added 22. Alonzo Verge Jr. finished with 16.

The Huskies will close out the regular season with games at Arizona State on Thursday and Arizona on Saturday.