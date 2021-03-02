University of Washington

Here’s the UW Huskies 2021 football schedule

Head coach Jimmy Lake runs through the purple smoke before the game. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a PAC-12 football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Joshua Bessex jbessex@thenewstribune.com

After a COVID-19 disrupted 2020 season — one where Washington played just four games — the Huskies are hoping to return to a normal football schedule this fall.

A full slate of games was released on Tuesday morning, with UW scheduled to open at home against Montana on Sept. 4. The Huskies will then travel to Michigan (Sept. 4) before finishing their non-conference schedule against Arkansas State (Sept. 18).

The Huskies will open Pac-12 play at home against Cal on Sept. 25. A bye week is scheduled for Oct. 9. UW will host Oregon on Nov. 6 and Washington State on Nov. 26.

Here’s a look at the full schedule:

Sat., Sept. 4 – MONTANA

Sat., Sept. 11 – at Michigan

Sat., Sept. 18 – ARKANSAS STATE

Sat. Sept. 25 – CALIFORNIA

Sat., Oct. 2 – at Oregon State

Sat., Oct. 9 – bye week

Sat. Oct. 16 – UCLA

Fri., Oct. 22 – at Arizona

Sat. Oct. 30 – at Stanford

Sat., Nov. 6 – OREGON

Sat., Nov. 13 – ARIZONA STATE

Sat., Nov. 20 – at Colorado

Fri., Nov. 26 – WASHINGTON STATE

Fri., Dec. 3 – Pac-12 Championship Game (at Las Vegas)

Lauren Kirschman
Lauren Kirschman is the UW Huskies beat writer for The News Tribune. She previously covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for PennLive.com. A Pennsylvania native and a University of Pittsburgh graduate, she also covered college athletics for the Beaver County Times from 2012-2016.
