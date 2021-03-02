University of Washington
Here’s the UW Huskies 2021 football schedule
After a COVID-19 disrupted 2020 season — one where Washington played just four games — the Huskies are hoping to return to a normal football schedule this fall.
A full slate of games was released on Tuesday morning, with UW scheduled to open at home against Montana on Sept. 4. The Huskies will then travel to Michigan (Sept. 4) before finishing their non-conference schedule against Arkansas State (Sept. 18).
The Huskies will open Pac-12 play at home against Cal on Sept. 25. A bye week is scheduled for Oct. 9. UW will host Oregon on Nov. 6 and Washington State on Nov. 26.
Here’s a look at the full schedule:
Sat., Sept. 4 – MONTANA
Sat., Sept. 11 – at Michigan
Sat., Sept. 18 – ARKANSAS STATE
Sat. Sept. 25 – CALIFORNIA
Sat., Oct. 2 – at Oregon State
Sat., Oct. 9 – bye week
Sat. Oct. 16 – UCLA
Fri., Oct. 22 – at Arizona
Sat. Oct. 30 – at Stanford
Sat., Nov. 6 – OREGON
Sat., Nov. 13 – ARIZONA STATE
Sat., Nov. 20 – at Colorado
Fri., Nov. 26 – WASHINGTON STATE
Fri., Dec. 3 – Pac-12 Championship Game (at Las Vegas)
