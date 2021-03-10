UW Huskies disappointing season ends with loss to Utah in first round of Pac-12 tournament

Washington’s Quade Green (55) shoots around Utah’s Timmy Allen during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 men’s tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Washington attempted a last-minute rally, grasping for a way to salvage something from a disappointing and often frustrating 2020-21 season.

But seventh-seeded Utah (12-12, 9-11), who led by as many as 19 points in the second half, held on for a 98-95 victory over the No. 10 seed Huskies (5-21, 4-17 Pac-12) in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday night. The loss brought UW’s season — one of the worst in program history — to an end.

The Huskies finished tied for the fewest wins in program history with the 1993-94 team, the first under former head coach Bob Bender. That group finished 5-22 overall and 3-15 in conference play — the worst record since the program’s inception in 1896. In 2016-17, former head coach Lorenzo Romar’s final team finished 9-22 overall and 2-16 in the Pac-12.

This season — delayed, shortened and disrupted by COVID-19 — was a challenge for UW from the beginning. After starting the season with three-straight losses, the Huskies also suffered through an 11-game losing streak. With the loss to Utah, UW dropped its final four games of the season and has now fallen in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament in each of the past two seasons.

Speaking to the media just minutes after the loss, head coach Mike Hopkins wasn’t yet ready to meaningfully reflect on a difficult year. But he did express pride in his team for trying to claw its way back. The Huskies trailed by double digits for most of the second half.

“This (game) we were a little bit far, but we just gave ourselves a chance,” Hopkins said. “That just shows resiliency, fight, togetherness — and it still wasn’t enough. But, when you’ve had your ups-and-downs like we’ve had this year, to stay positive and stay fighting, is one of the keys to being successful in life. You get hit in the face, you got to keep moving forward and these guys did. We came up a lot short in a few games, but we kept fighting.”

Utah took control of the game early. After junior guard Jamal Bey hit a 3-pointer with 17:07 left in the first half to give UW an 8-6 lead, Utah responded with a 20-2 run that turned a two-point deficit into a 26-10 advantage.

Point guard Quade Green made a transition layup for the Huskies to end the stretch, but Alfonso Plummer followed with a 3-pointer that pushed the Utes’ lead to 17 points — their largest advantage of the half — with 10:55 remaining in the first half.

“They were on fire,” Hopkins said. “Every time they were open, they were making it. The big guys were making it. The guards were making it. We went went through a little bit of a lull. ... That hurt us.”

By making 11 of its final 15 shots of the first half, UW managed to trim Utah’s lead to 12, 47-35, by the break. Utah still maintained its double-digit lead until Bey hit a 3-pointer with 2:06 left in the game to cut the advantage to nine.

Plummer immediately responded with a three for the Utes, but Bey drained another to pull the Huskies back within nine with 1:38 left. After two free throws from Utah’s Timmy Allen, Green made a layup for UW. He then drained two free throws with 48 seconds left that got the Huskies within seven points.

After Utah missed two free throws, an Erik Stevenson layup to trimmed UW’s deficit to five points. The Utes then went 1-of-2 at the line, allowing a three from Cole Bajema to pull the Huskies within three. But with just 1 second left on the clock, UW ran out of time.

“We were probably used to it all year,” Bey said of playing from behind. “We were just getting down in games, so we were used to that. We just treated it like every game — come back and play harder and get stops when we needed them and try to win the game. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

While the Huskies scored more points than they have all season, their defense once again struggled. It’s been a consistent problem area for UW, leading Hopkins to make the switch from a two-three zone to a match-up zone. But while the match was effective in the Huskies’ regular-season win over Utah, it did little to slow the Utes on Wednesday.

Entering the game, UW ranked 11th in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (76.6 ppg), 10th in field-goal percentage defense (44.9%) and seventh in 3-point percentage defense (33.9%).

“The big problem this year has been our defense,” Hopkins said. “Our defense was well, well below average than what we did our first three years. It’s like your engine, you got to fix it. We just weren’t good enough defensively.

“I think the one thing that we did do is we got a lot better offensively. But when you start playing in tournament time and winning championships, you have to hang your hat on your defense. That’s the one thing that can be consistent and you can control it.”

The Utes shot 32-of-53 from the field (60.4%) — including 73.9% in the second half — and 14-of-26 from the 3-point line (53.8%). Five Utah players finished in double figures, led by Allen’s 24.

“We let them make a lot of threes tonight,” Bey said. “They were hot, give them credit. But there were some plays, especially before we went on that big run, where we needed stops and we didn’t get them.”

In what was likely his final game with UW, Green led the Huskies with a career-high 31 points. Green, a senior, could return next season due to the NCAA freezing eligibility for athletes this season. He told reporters after senior night in February that he didn’t know if he would come back, but he did refer to the game as his last at Alaska Airlines Arena.

“He just plays hard,” Hopkins said. “He’s been a really good teammate. Came all the way from Philadelphia. I just wish we could have given him more wins this year. Going through (the academic suspension) last year and picking up his academic work and getting closer and closer to graduating, he’s shown a lot of progress not only on the court but in his life.”

Hopkins outlined a simple plan for UW in the next few weeks — “Getting back,” he said. “Talking to the guys, getting ready.” But the plan for next year has yet to be determined.

“Obviously, we were disappointed with our record,” Hopkins said. “That’s not where we want to be. Those are things we’re going to be talking about and working through. Little fresh with what’s happened in this game but we’ll be back. We’ll be back and better.”