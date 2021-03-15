UW Huskies women’s basketball coach Jody Wynn fired after four seasons

Washington head coach Jody Wynn listens to questions during NCAA college basketball Pac-12 media day in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

University of Washington women’s basketball coach Jody Wynn was fired Monday after four seasons.

Wynn went 38-75 overall and 11-58 in Pac-12 play during her time leading the Huskies. UW finished the 2020-21 season 7-14 overall and 3-13 in conference play. As the No. 11 seed in the Pac-12 tournament, the Huskies upset sixth-seeded Colorado before ending the season with a 58-46 loss to No. 3 seed UCLA.

“I want to thank Jody for her contributions to the program the last four years,” UW athletic director Jennifer Cohen said in a statement. “These decisions are extremely difficult, but we felt it was in the best interest of our current and future Huskies to make a leadership change and move in a new direction with our women’s basketball program. We wish her and her family the best moving forward.”

In 2017-18, Wynn took over a program that made three straight NCAA Tournaments under head coach Mike Neighbors — a stretch that included a run to the Final Four in 2016-17. Wynn’s best year came in 2019-20 when the Huskies finished 13-16 overall and 5-13 in the Pac-12. UW tied for ninth in the conference that season, its highest finish under Wynn.

Wynn was hired by UW in April 2017 after eight seasons as the head coach at Long Beach State, where she compiled a 137-119 record and had three straight 20-win seasons in her final three years. She led the Beach to the WNIT three times. In her final season, LBSU won the Big West Tournament championship to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1992.

UW announced that a national search — led by deputy athletics director and senior women’s administrator, Erin O’Connell — will begin immediately.