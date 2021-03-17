UW Huskies assistant coach announces departure from men’s basketball program

Huskies Head Coach Mike Hopkins, assistant coach Dave Rice (center), and assistant coach Cameron Dollar react to action against Belmont back in November. The Huskies, who have already won 20 games in Hopkin’s first season, open Pac-12 tournament play on Wednesday against Oregon State. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Washington men’s basketball assistant coach Cameron Dollar announced Wednesday that he was leaving the Huskies’ staff.

“Being involved with Husky basketball has been a wonderful part of my life and I thank the players, coaches, administration, and fans for their support during my 11 years on Montlake,” Dollar said in a statement released on Twitter. “I feel like this is a good time to pivot and recharge from the daily grind of college basketball coaching. The realities of COVID this year and the change of pace have moved me to this decision.”

Dollar said he will pivot to helping youth in disadvantaged communities and announced the launch of DollarYouthInitiative.org.

Dollar opted out of traveling with the team during the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Huskies finished the year 5-21 overall — tied for the fewest wins in program history — and 4-16 in Pac-12 play. It was a second straight down season for UW, who went 15-17 (5-13 Pac-12) in 2019-20, so staff changes seemed likely if not inevitable.

Dollar joined head coach Mike Hopkins’ staff at UW in 2017 after spending eight seasons as a head coach at Seattle University (2010-17). The Redhawks went 107-138 during Dollar’s tenure. In 2014-2015, they went 18-15 during the regular season and advanced to the semifinals of the CBI.

This was Dollar’s second stint with the Huskies as he also served as an assistant from 2002-2009 under former head coach Lorenzo Romar. He started his coaching career as an assistant at UC Irvine from 1997-98 before taking over as the head coach at Southern California College from 1998-99. He also served as an assistant coach at Saint Louis (1999-2002) and Georgia (1999).

Dollar played four years of college basketball at UCLA from 1994-97.