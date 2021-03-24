UW Huskies football 2021 defensive primer

After a 2020 season that was delayed and disrupted by COVID-19, Washington will return to the field on April 7 for the first of its organized spring football practices.

The Huskies played just four games last season, finishing 3-1. Due to COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the program, they had to bow out of the regular-season finale against Oregon, the Pac-12 championship game and a bowl game appearance.

UW is hoping for a normal schedule this season, including a full spring practice — it was canceled last season — and maybe even a limited number of fans in the stands for the spring game on May 1.

his will be the first season under new defensive coordinator Bob Gregory, who was promoted after Pete Kwiatkowski left to take the same job at Texas. Gregory will also continue to coach the inside linebackers.

Here’s a preview of what Gregory will have on the 2021 roster. You can also check out our offensive primer.

Defensive back

Returning: Alex Cook (R-Sr.), Kyler Gordon (R-Jr.), Julius Irvin (R-Jr.), Dominique Hampton (R-Jr.), Trent McDuffie (Jr.), Asa Turner (Jr.), Cameron Williams (Jr.), Kamren Fabiculanan (R-So.), Jacobe Covington (R-Fr.), Elijah Jackson (R-Fr.), James Smith (R-Fr.), Makell Esteen (R-Fr.)

New: Zakhari Spears (Fr.), Dyson McCutcheon (Fr.), Vince Nunley (Fr.), Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles (Jr.)

Lost: Elijah Molden, Keith Taylor, Brandon McKinney

The loss of Elijah Molden — a two-time All-Pac-12 first-team defensive back — and Keith Taylor are substantial. Molden played in 44 career games for the Huskies while Taylor played in 43.

But the cupboard is never bare in UW’s secondary. There is plenty of talent and experience left at cornerback, nickelback and safety. Trent McDuffie, an All-Pac-12 second-team cornerback in 2020, will return for his third season. He finished with 14 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in four games last season.

Who will fill the other outside corner position? It could be Kyler Gordon, who started one game at nickelback in 2020 and four at cornerback in 2019 before he was replaced by McDuffie. Jacobe Covington, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2020, could also challenge for a spot outside.

Oklahoma transfer Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles has mostly played nickelback and seems likely to slide in to Molden’s former spot. But, like Gordon, Radley-Hiles has the ability to play multiple positions. Julius Irvin could also contend for playing time at nickel.

UW is loaded with experience at safety. Asa Turner, Cameron Williams and Alex Cook have all started games for the Huskies, who rotated starters at the position throughout a shortened 2020 season. It will be interesting to see who grabs the starting roles here — or if another option emerges.

Inside linebacker

Returning: Edefuan Ulofoshio (R-Jr.), Jackson Sirmon (R-Jr.), M.J. Tafisi (R-Jr.), Alphonso Tuputala (R-So.), Daniel Heimuli (R-So.), Miki Ah You (R-So.), Josh Calvert (R-So.), Carson Bruener (R-Fr.)

New: Will Latu (Fr.)

The Huskies received several pieces of good news during the offseason. One big announcement? Edefuan Ulofoshio’s decision to forego the NFL Draft and stick around for another year. A 2020 All-Pac-12 second-team selection, Ulofoshio finished the four-game season with 47 tackles, one sack, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Jackson Sirmon started all four games last season, totaling 27 tackles and a fumble recovery. M.J. Tafisi and Alphonzo Tuputala also saw time inside. Both of them could contend for a starting spot, along with Josh Calvert, Daniel Heimuli and Miki Ah You. Calvert, who suffered an injury during fall practice in 2019, didn’t play during the 2020 season. If healthy, he’s a player to keep an eye on.

Outside linebacker

Returning: Zion Tupuola-Fetui (R-Jr.), Ryan Bowman (R-Sr.), Laiatu Latu (Jr.), Sav’ell Smalls (R-Fr.), Cooper McDonald (R-Fr.), Bralen Trice (R-So.), Jordan Lolohea (R-Fr.)

New: Maurice Heims (Fr.)

Here’s another piece of good news for UW: Zion Tupuola-Fetui decided to come back, too. Tupuola-Fetui was the breakout start for the Huskies in 2020, finishing with 13 tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven sacks, a pass breakup, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in just four games. He was named first-team All-Pac-12 after leading the country with 1.75 sacks per game.

Not only did Tupuola-Fetui return, but the Huskies didn’t lose any scholarship outside linebackers. Ryan Bowman, a sixth-year senior, is back due to the NCAA freezing eligibility for all athletes. A key piece for UW, Bowman missed the final two games of the shortened season and the Huskies noticeably struggled without him.

Laiatu Latu missed the entire season with an unknown injury, and his health status is unknown as spring practice approaches. Sav’ell Smalls and Cooper McDonald stepped in as true freshmen in 2020 and gained experience. If Latu is healthy, all three should play a role in UW’s rotation.

Defensive line

Returning: Tuli Letuligasenoa (R-Jr.), Sam “Taki” Taimani (R-Jr.), Draco Bynum (R-Jr.), Faatui Tuitele (R-So.), Jacob Bandes (R-So.), Noa Ngalu (R-So.)

New: Kuao Peihopa (Fr.), Voi Tunuufi (Fr.), Siaosi Finau (Fr.)

Lost: Josiah Bronson

The defensive line was arguably the weakest link for UW’s defense last season as the Huskies ranked fifth in the Pac-12 in rushing defense (161.3 yards per game). No defensive linemen recorded a sack in 2020.

Josiah Bronson is gone, but veterans Tuli Letuligasenoa, Sam “Taki” Taimani and Faatui Tuitele are back. Letuligasenoa was dealing with injuries last season, but played in two games and started one. Taimani started all four games in 2020, finishing with 10 tackles and 0.5 tackle for loss.

Other names to watch for in the rotation: Jacob Bandes, Noa Ngalu and Draco Bynum.