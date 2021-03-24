Second UW Huskies guard enters transfer portal

A day after Erik Stevenson entered the transfer portal, another Washington guard has followed suit.

Marcus Tsohonis on Wednesday became the latest player to leave the Huskies program. The news, originally reported by 247Sports, was confirmed by a UW spokesman. The three-star recruit out of Portland’s Jefferson High School spent two years at UW in what became an up-and-down career.

Entering the transfer portal — an NCAA application to manage the transfer process — allows outside teams to teams to make contact. It’s rare for players to return to their original school.

Tsohonis was supposed to redshirt as a freshman in 2019-20, but was pressed into action after point guard Quade Green was declared academically ineligible. He eventually filled Green’s role, starting nine games down the stretch of the season. He averaged 7.3 points per game.

Tsohonis seemed on track to be a key piece for the Huskies at the start of the 2020-21 season, but his role was small and irregular at the beginning — even as UW struggled. He eventually worked his way into the Huskies rotation, playing in 23 of 26 and starting four. By the time the season ended, Tsohonis was UW’s second-leading scorer with 10.4 points per game. He shot 44.7% from the field as a sophomore, including 37%. from the 3-point line.

“I feel like personally for everybody going through droughts where they’re not playing and feeling like they should be playing, it’s nothing personal,” Tsohonis said when asked about his playing time last season. “I just kind of take it to the chin and just play hard, work out and just get better. Hopefully, if my name is called, being in the game, then I’m ready to take on the challenge.”

Tsohonis had one of the Huskies best performances of the season in UWs win over Washington State in February when he scored 29 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the field, including the game-winner.

“Marcus, he’s had a coming-of-age party obviously with some big games, but tonight he showed a different level,” UW head coach Mike Hopkins said after that outing. “It wasn’t just a scorer, it was a player who was running the team and a player who was poised. That was pretty cool to see.”

The departure of Stevenson and Tsohonis is a blow to the Huskies’ back-court depth, especially since it seems unlikely Green will take advantage of the NCAA’s decision to freeze eligibility to return for another season.

As of now, starter Jamal Bey will be back for his senior season after averaging 10.3 points per game and shooting 50.7% from the 3-point line. RaeQuan Battle, who was in the same recruiting class as Tsohonis, is also expected to return.

Cole Bajema, who transferred with Stevenson and guard Nate Pryor during the offseason looked more comfortable down the stretch, scoring 13 points against Stanford and 11 against Arizona State in February. He received high praise from Hopkins and will likely be a key piece moving forward.

Pryor is expected back along with three-star point guard Dominiq Penn, who joined UW midseason but never saw the floor.

Along with the departure of two players, assistant coach Cameron Dollar announced earlier this month that he was also leaving the program.