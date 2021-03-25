Fourth UW Huskies player enters transfer portal

Washington Huskies forward J’Raan Brooks runs through a tunnel of fans before the game. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

A fourth Washington player has entered the transfer portal.

Forward J’Raan Brooks joined three other Huskies — guards Erik Stevenson, Marcus Tsohonis and Nate Pryor— in departing the program this week. Assistant coach Cameron Dollar also left. The decisions followed a difficult season that saw the Huskies finish 5-21 overall, which tied for the fewest wins in program history.

Entering the transfer portal — an NCAA application to manage the transfer process — allows outside teams to teams to make contact. It’s rare for players to return to their original school.

Brooks transferred to UW from USC after spending one year with the Trojans where he averaged 8.2 minutes, 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 28 games. He then sat out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Brooks played in 14 games for UW last season, starting one. He averaged 9.8 minutes, 3.1 points and 1.6 minutes as he struggled to carve out a consistent role in the rotation. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward had his best games of the season in back-to-back outings against Cal and USC, scoring eight points in both games.

Brooks’ departure is a blow to the Huskies’ already depleted frontcourt, but UW reportedly added some depth earlier on Thursday with a commitment from Samuel Ariyibi. A member of the NBA Africa Academy — an elite basketball training center in Senegal for the top male and female prospects from Africa — Ariyibi is a 6-foot-8, 190-pound shooting forward in the Class of 2021.

UW also added a guard on Thursday when Terrell Brown Jr., who played at Garfield High School and Seattle University, announced he was transferring to UW from Arizona. Brown and Ariyibi will enter the program with 2021 McDonald’s All-American Jackson Grant. The forward out of Olympia High School tweeted “Purple and Gold is my home” on Thursday morning, which appeared to confirm his commitment.

The Huskies currently have seven scholarship players on their roster, not including senior forward Hameir Wright and senior point guard Quade Green. The NCAA froze eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so both could return for another season — but that path is unlikely.

With Brooks’ departure and not including Wright, UW has just two big men currently on its roster — forward Nate Roberts and center Riley Sorn. Head coach Mike Hopkins will likely look to bolster his frontcourt with more additions through the transfer portal.