Shortened season, no NFL combine increase focus on UW Huskies pro day

Washington Huskies’ Elijah Molden is greeted by teammates as he takes the field during the Senior Day ceremony. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a PAC-12 football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

The 2021 college football season offered few exposure opportunities for Washington’s NFL Draft prospects.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Huskies played just four times. They were forced bow out of the final game of the regular season, the Pac-12 championship and a bowl game due to positive tests and contact tracing. Not only that, but the NFL Combine in Indianapolis was also canceled.

The truncated process placed more focus on UW’s pro day on Tuesday, where a group of Huskies worked out in front of the NFL scouts and several members of the media. Defensive back Keith Taylor, projected as a mid-round pick, called it “the most important day of the year.”

“Just showcasing your speed, showcasing your quickness, just showcasing your skill-set overall,” Taylor said during a Zoom call with reporters. “There’s no combine, which kind of sucks, but you still got to move forward and keep pushing. I think (Tuesday( was really important for everybody.”

Taylor and two-time All-Pac-12 first-team defensive back Elijah Molden, defensive tackle Josiah Bronson and quarterback Kevin Thomson all played for UW in 2020. Defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike and outside linebacker Joe Tryon both decided to sit out the season in order to preserve their health and prepare physically for the NFL.

“Obviously not playing, you get forgotten about,” said Tryon, who is widely considered a first-round pick. “But at the end of the day, I know what I’m capable of and I’m not worried about what anybody else has to say. I know what I’ve done to separate myself. … I’ve studied a lot of tapes much as I can just trying to separate myself in any way — physically preparing myself by leaving school early, preparing to become a pro early.”

Defensive tackle Josiah Bronson and quarterback Kevin Thomson rounded out the pro participants from UW’s 2020 roster. Also attending were wide receivers Andre Baccellia and Chico McClatcher, defensive back Dustin Bush and linebacker Brandon Wellington from 2019 as well as safety JoJo McIntosh and tight end DeShon Williams from 2018.

Tryon, Onwuzurike and Molden are all projected as early-round picks, with each appearing in the first round of several mock drafts.

“I think that’s how it should be, 100%,” Onwuzurike said of potentially going in Round 1. “I think I’m the best D-tackle in the draft and the best D-tackle in this draft should go in the first round. It’s something important to me but at the end of the day, I’m just going to go ball wherever I go.”

Molden, who suffered a hamstring injury during the event and didn’t finish his workout, said he avoids social media and predictions of when and where he’ll be selected.

“I don’t think about it too much,” he said. “It’s never helped me play the game. I’m only concerned about myself five years down the line. I think I’m just starting to play good football, too, so I’m excited to see where I’ll be at by that time.”

Both Taylor and Onwuzurike attended the Senior Bowl in Alabama in January. While Onwuzurike missed the actual game due to an injury, he drew high praise for his performance in workouts early in the week.

“It was real important to showcase my skills since I decided not tp play this season,” Onwuzurike said of the experience. “One thing I learned was just the pace of NFL football, just getting adjusted to that.”

The NFL Draft will be held on April 29 (Round 1), April 30 (Rounds 2-3) and May 1 (Rounds 4-7). It will be shown on the NFL Network and ESPN.