Huskies notes: UW athletic department announces gameday updates, Pac-12 makes statement on forfeiture policy

Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) commands the offense during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Fans will be back in the stands in September when the Huskies open their schedule against visiting Montana, and the gameday experience at Husky Stadium will look a bit different than the last time fans were in attendance in 2019.

The UW athletic department announced a handful of changes for upcoming football games in Seattle on Wednesday, including updates on beer and wine sales, re-entry policies, ticket sales and more.

Here is a quick rundown of the updates:

▪ Beer and wine will now be available for purchase throughout the stadium on game days.

Beer and wine were previously sold in premium seating areas and designated beer garden areas, but will now be available to fans in most seating sections. Beer and wine will not be allowed in the Dawg Pack student sections.

“The introduction of beer and wine throughout Husky Stadium was part of our long-term plan to introduce alcohol sales throughout several of our venues,” UW athletic director Jen Cohen said in the release. “We have consistently heard feedback from our fans that this amenity would benefit the fan experience on gameday and we have carefully monitored the successful rollouts for our diamond sports and at basketball games.

“Many of our peer institutions in the Pac-12 have already introduced beer and wine inside their respective football stadiums and we are excited to provide this same opportunity for our fans this fall.”

▪ UW will also implement a no re-entry policy this season for fans who leave the stadium early, and will continue the clear bag policy the university already has in place “in an effort to provide the safest experience for spectators, student-athletes and staff,” the release says.

The no re-entry policy also applies to The Zone, which requires a ticket to enter and opens three hours before kickoff on game days.

▪ All tickets will be digital this season “to provide the safest and most convenient experience for Husky Nation,” the release says. “That means all tickets must be downloaded to a mobile device to gain entry to Husky Athletics events.” Further information on how mobile ticketing will work is available on UW’s athletics website.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ The stadium will now be card-only, which will impact transactions at the ticket office, concessions, parking and the water taxi in Husky Harbor.

HUSKIES TO OPEN UP FIRST OFF-CAMPUS PRACTICE

Practices at Husky Stadium will be open to the public on three more days before fall camp wraps up.

Morning practices on Saturday and Tuesday (10 a.m.-noon) and the Aug. 21 scrimmage (1-3 p.m.) will all be open to fans.

But, before those practices, fans can also catch the team near the Space Needle on Friday morning, when the Huskies host their first off-campus practice of fall camp at Memorial Stadium.

“It should be a fun atmosphere,” Huskies coach Jimmy Lake said during his Wednesday press conference. “It’s going to be good for our team to be in a different environment. For us, it’s a time to practice to go on the road. Different surroundings. Different climate. The sun is in a different direction. Everything is foreign. The locker room is foreign. There’s so many positive things about doing that, changing locations.

“But, we want to open this thing as much as possible, hope the fans take advantage, come watch your Dawgs play.”

Reservations for Friday’s practice at Memorial, and the remaining open practices at Husky Stadium, can be made through the team’s website.

PAC-12 RELEASES STATEMENT ON FORFEITURE POLICY

The Pac-12 announced Thursday it will return to its former forfeiture policy — which was changed in 2020 due to COVID-19 — in 2021.

Games that were not played last season due for pandemic-related reasons were considered no contests, but the return to the previous rule means canceled games could impact wins and losses.

“In accordance with that rule, if an institution is unable to play a contest through its own fault, it shall forfeit such contest to its opponent,” the statement says. “Any forfeited contest shall be regarded as a conference loss for the team making the forfeit and a conference win for its opponent. The Pac-12 rule provides the Commissioner with discretion to determine whether an institution is at fault or primarily at fault for an inability to play a contest based on the facts of the situation.”