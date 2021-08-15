Huskies tailback Richard Newton has new outlook entering 2021 season

Washington Huskies tailback Richard Newton breaks loose for a touchdown run during Saturday’s Spring Football Game in Husky Stadium at University of Washington in Seattle, on Saturday, May 1, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

Entering his fourth season with the Washington Huskies, sophomore running back Richard Newton has a new outlook. And a new opportunity.

“What’s different about me this year is basically my mindset,” Newton said Saturday when speaking with reporters after practice. “I’m not really worrying about the past, or my past seasons. I’m just trying to worry about being the best version of myself.

“I’m constantly growing, and I’m obsessed with getting better and improving always. So, mostly my mindset has changed.”

Two years ago, after redshirting his first season in the program in 2018, Newton broke out as a redshirt freshman.

He appeared in 10 of the Huskies’ 13 games in 2019, finishing the season with 498 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 117 carries, and trailed only Salvon Ahmed in those three categories. He even threw for another touchdown.

When Ahmed departed for the NFL, it seemed Newton was in position to lead the Huskies’ rushing attack in 2020.

He played in the first two games of the shortened four-game 2020 season, compiling 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 23 attempts, and was in uniform the final two games of the season, but didn’t play another snap. Last season was an “eye-opener” for him.

“I think a lot of it had to do with just everything that was going on — COVID and a short season,” Newton said of changing his mindset. “I had to step back and kind of reevaluate what I’m in this for, and how hard I should be working to get where I want to be.”

For Newton, how the season played out last fall led to a shift in mindset and preparation in the months that followed.

“Not getting on the field where I feel like I could help,” he said. “That’s probably the worst feeling, is feeling like you can contribute, but you don’t.

“I think that was the big thing for me. It just made me work a lot harder to get where I want to be, and I think I’ve done that. I’ve put in the work to get where I want to be.”

Ahead of this season Newton said he started taking his work in the weight room more seriously, has done more training on his own outside of team workouts, and started eating better.

“Just taking care of my body, because I realized that what you put into your body is what you get out of it,” he said. “So I started taking care of my body more, and I feel great. I feel the best I ever have.”

The strides Newton has made in the months since last season ended are clear to his coaches. Following the first day of practices in early August, Huskies coach Jimmy Lake offered his thoughts on Newton’s progress.

“He’s had an awesome offseason,” Lake said. “Really good spring football. … It’s just fun watching him run around. His body looks as best as I’ve ever seen it. He’s lean. He looks fast. I’m expecting Rich to have a big year.”

The Huskies haven’t named their starting tailback with their opener against Montana still three weeks away — Newton and sixth-year seniors Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant are the most experienced returners in a deep running backs room — but Lake did note Newton should have a decent workload this season.

“We have a bunch of guys that could be starters,” Lake said. “You talk about Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant, Rich Newton, guys that have played a lot of football around here.

“It’s fair to say he’s going to get a lot of carries in a lot of our games. I’ll say that.”

Newton has been solid through the first nine days of camp — including breaking loose for a 65-yard rushing touchdown on the fourth day in what remains the longest run of fall practices so far.

“I did a lot of offseason work with speed and trying to get more bouncy and light on my feet,” he said. “So I think all of that has come into play, and it’s all for these 12 games. That’s what I’ve been doing this whole offseason, is working and trying to get basically bouncy. I can always run through the hole and lower my shoulder and be violent. Like I’ll always have that.

“But, I’m all about evolving my game and making myself better. Like I said, I’m obsessed with constantly improving. That was one of the things this offseason that I really wanted to work on.”

Running backs coach Keith Bhonapha said the next step for Newton, as he works to be a key piece of the Huskies’ offense this season, is consistency.

“He’s a tough runner, he’s getting better in his protection technique, he knows the plays, so his consistency and staying focused over the long term is really what I’m excited about,” Bhonapha said.

“I think he’s one of those guys who had success early, and sometimes those guys tend to press to do the next big thing, and if he can just become consistent day after day and play after play I think we’ll really be excited about him this season.”

EXTRA POINTS

The Huskies held their ninth practice of fall camp Saturday morning in Seattle. Here are some noteworthy moments:

▪ Former O’Dea standout cornerback Mishael Powell collected his second interception in as many days. After picking off a Patrick O’Brien pass during Saturday’s scrimmage, the redshirt freshman again intercepted a pass from O’Brien during the first 11-on-11 session Sunday morning, snagging a pass thrown behind intended receiver Giles Jackson.

▪ The first touchdown of the day came during a 7-on-7 drill, when quarterback Dylan Morris lofted a pass downfield and Rome Odunze beat Kasen Kinchen down the sideline, hauling in the 35-yard throw on the run as he reached the end zone.

▪ Freshman quarterback Sam Huard also tossed a 35-yard touchdown during 7-on-7 when he connected with tight end Quentin Moore on a long pass. Moore pulled in the over-the-shoulder pass and stepped out of an attempted ankle tackle near the goal line to score.

▪ Linebacker Ben Hines tallied an interception during 7-on-7, hauling in freshman Camden Sirmon’s pass attempt over his shoulder in the end zone.

▪ Sirmon’s group scored the offense’s only touchdown during the final 11-on-11 session of practice. Freshman tailback Caleb Berry capped a long drive with a 6-yard rushing score on the final play of the day.

▪ Morris’ group ended a 13-play drive with a 35-yard field goal from Peyton Henry. Morris converted a fourth-and-8 during the drive with a 21-yard completion to Odunze.