Helicopter brought in to dry PGA Tour Champions golf course

PGA golfer Lucas Glover and his wife Krista spoke with a 911 operator Saturday night during a fight over his lackluster performance, which ended with Krista’s arrest. Glover denied his wife's allegations that she was attacked by her mother-in-law.
Shane Caldwell's dream of meeting Tiger Woods at the Masters came true after a viral post from stepdaughter Jordan Miller hit social media on Easter Sunday. Caldwell received a signed golf glove with the message 'stay strong' written on it.
Sights and sounds from the memorial service for legendary pro golfer and Tacoma native Ken Still at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Tacoma. Still played professional golf on the PGA and Seniors Tours for over 50 years.
Salsbury, a 22-year-old recent University of Washington graduate, fired Sunday’s only under-par round — a 3-under 68 — to chase down three-time Tacoma City Amateur winner and overnight leader Sean Packer (72).