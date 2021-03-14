Justin Thomas overtakes Lee Westwood to win Players Championship

When the final twosome of Lee Westwood and Bryson DeChambeau faltered early in the final round of Sunday’s Players Championship, any number of contenders had the chance to step into the breach.

Justin Thomas, who was one shot over the cut line with nine holes to play in the second round, took the opportunity and met the challenge of a testy, firm Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

The 27-year-old pulled away from a tie with Westwood with a two-putt birdie from 47 feet at the par-5 16th hole and then made gutty pars on the final two holes to win the PGA Tour’s marquee event at 14-under-par 274.

Thomas missed one green, the last, when it didn’t matter, and by mere inches. He hit 12 of 14 fairways. He missed only one putt less than 3 feet all week.

On a 64-68 weekend, Thomas made only three 5s and three bogeys.

“It was a ball-striking clinic,” said Jimmy Johnson, Thomas’ caddie.

Westwood (72) birdied the final hole to finish solo second. DeChambeau (71) and Brian Harman (69) tied for third at 12 under. Paul Casey (70) and Talor Gooch (67) were next at 11 under, Corey Conners (66) was 10 under and 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry (68) was 9 under.

Two past Players champions, Sergio Garcia (72) and Si Woo Kim (71), were among a large group tied at 8 under.

Thomas (68) earned $2.7 million out of a total purse of $15 million, both records on the PGA Tour, plus 600 FedEx Cup points to overtake DeChambeau on the current standings.

The most startling development of the day to open the door for Thomas was when DeChambeau butchered the short par-4 fourth hole, cold-topping his tee shot into an unplayable lie into a hazard, flaring his third shot into a patch of woods, failing to punch his next shot out and eventually taking a double-bogey.

When asked what happened, DeChambeau said simply: “golf.”

“I don't know what happened on 4. That's the game. I'm OK with it,” he said. “Still smiling after. I fought really hard. It just seemed like something wasn't going my way today for some reason. But it's one of those things. I was proud of the way I fought, proud of the way I persevered, and there's still more tournaments to be had.”

Thomas credited the Stadium Course fans, who rallied around the former University of Alabama star, with being the 15th club in his bag. The Players was the fifth tournament that admitted fans since the Tour’s return to golf – and only the second Thomas has played in – and he said there was a difference, even with the crowds held at 20 percent capacity.

“You want to win tournaments when there’s no fans,” he said. “But what I felt out there, on the last couple of holes, was something I haven’t felt in a long time. It was bizarre. The hair on my arms, neck and legs was standing up walking to 17 green. To have to play 5-8 yards [more] on adrenaline on 17 and 18 … it was so hard to explain but it felt great. It's why we all play, why we do this. It felt great to execute in front of those fans.”

The only time Thomas lost his composure was during the first post-round interview on NBC, when he was asked about winning his first tournament since the death of his grandfather Paul on Feb. 8.

“I wish I could talk to him,” Thomas said, choking back sobs.

Thomas got into contention with a 64 on Saturday and commented after the round that he didn’t think he’d need that low a score to win.

He was right but he still didn’t have much a margin for error against the dogged Westwood.

Thomas had one moment of anxiety on the final hole, when his tee shot skirted the left side and stayed out of the water, eventually going 312 yards before stopping.

Thomas safely two-putted from 26 feet. One hole earlier, at the par-3 17th hole, he two-putted from 51 feet, making a 5-footer for par.

Westwood’s best chance on the closing holes was squandered when he hit into the left bunker fronting the 16th green with his second shot, then squirted the ball right into another trap. He made par but since the 16th was playing the second-easiest on the course in the final round, it was an opportunity lost.

Westwood had one more opportunity, at the 17th. But he left his tee shot 55 feet away and he three-putted for bogey, missing an 8-foot par attempt. Before that, he had made 16 consecutive putts of 10 feet or closer for the day.

It was another crushing disappointment for the 47-year-old Westwood in a huge worldwide event. He now has 24 top-10 finishes in the four major championships and The Players (18 in the majors) without a victory.

“I didn't quite have my game today,” Westwood said. “I don't know what it was. Maybe I just haven't played a lot of golf. I hate to say it, age is catching up with me. [Saturday] I felt like my legs were just starting to get a bit tired and weak, and today I just didn't feel like I had my legs under me. I was hitting shots I don't normally hit.”

The native of England has won European Tour titles in four decades and has 25 in all. He was trying to become the first player in PGA Tour history to go 10 years or more between victories two times.

Westwood also became the only player to hold the 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s in last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, and lost the 54-hole lead in a Players for the second time. He was passed in 2010 by Tim Clark after leading by one.

It was a grind for Westwood from the beginning. He bogeyed two of his first four holes, Nos. 2 and 4, yet remained in the lead.

His first loose shot of the week came when he blocked his second shot at the par-5 second hole into a small, little-noticed water hazard that only one other player all week had found.

Westwood’s tee shot at No. 4 also found a water hazard, but he minimized the error when he made a gutty putt of 7 feet, 2 inches for bogey.

DeChambeau’s meltdown at the fourth was worthy of the thousands of handicap-players who struggle with the course the other 49 weeks of the year when it’s open for resort guests.

He never recovered, mixing in bogeys at Nos. 8 and 14 with three birdies. DeChambeau made an 11-foot eagle putt at No. 16 to draw within two but got no closer.

Thomas, who shot even-par on the front, roared past Westwood with three 3s in a row to open the back nine: a birdie putt just under 7 feet at No. 10, an eagle putt of 19 feet at No. 11 (set up by a 4-iron from 240 yards out) and a tap-in for birdie at No. 12 after he drove over the green of the 302-yard hole and then chipped close.

That dropped him to 14-under and gave him a two-shot lead over Westwood, who righted himself after a bogey at the eighth hole to play his next five holes at 1-under.

The 14th hole, always dangerous on the Stadium Course, created a bogey-birdie swing to deadlock Westwood and Thomas at 13-under and set up the sprint to the end.

Thomas three-putted the 14th hole from 70 feet way, missing a par attempt of less than 3 feet. Westwood then recovered from a tee shot at the hole that stayed out of the water only because it landed in the fairway bunker, pounded his second shot from 202 yards out onto the green, and drained an 8-foot birdie putt.

The completion of The Players also brought the PGA Tour’s recovery from a three-month hiatus last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic to a full-circle return. The Players was canceled after one round on March 13, 2020 after other sports leagues and NCAA basketball shut down and the Tour took the time off to develop a complex set of protocols and health measures to get players back on the course.

It was the fifth tournament played in front of fans, who were nearly in full compliance with the Tour’s edict to wear masks outdoors.

The Players was the 37th consecutive event without interruption on the PGA Tour. Of the other major professional and college sports, only NASCAR has been able to rival that record of meeting its schedule without further postponements or cancellations.

The PGA Tour’s signature event also kicked off a busy golf season that continues April 8-11 with the Masters at Augusta National, followed by the PGA Championship May 20-23 at Kiawah Island, S.C.; the U.S. Open June 17-20 at Torrey Pines in San Diego; the Open Championship July 15-18 at Royal St. George’s in England; and Olympic golf July 29-Aug. 1 in Tokyo.