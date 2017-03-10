Life Christian hires former Puyallup QB Bobby Miller as next football coach

Bobby Miller was hired as the football coach at Life Christian Academy, taking over for Jess Nelson.
So the job goes from one former quarterback to another.
“There is no greater privilege in the world than investing in young people,” Miller said in a news release. “I am pumped about the opportunity to continue to do so in this new role leading Life Christian Academy’s football program.”
Miller played quarterback at Puyallup High School before continuing at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul, where he was a three-year starting quarterback and threw for 1,886 yards in 2004.
Miller spent the past four years as an assistant coach at Life Christian under Nelson, a former Tumwater quarterback who stepped down in January to spend more time with his family.
Miller graduated from Northwestern with a degree in broadcasting, and he earned a master’s degree in education from Greenville College. He lives in Puyallup with his wife and two daughters.
Life Christian finished 3-5 this past season, missing the 2B state playoffs after making appearances in 2014 and 2015.
That means three of the seven known football coaching vacancies in the South Sound have been filled. Kent-Meridian athletic director Lisa Kelly announced earlier this week the hiring of Jeff Scott to take over for Brett Allen, who stepped down after six seasons at the school.
Former Olympia coach Bill Beattie was hired at Tumwater to replace Sid Otton, who retired after 49 years of coaching and 394 career victories, the most in state history.
Other local coaching vacancies include Gig Harbor, Kentridge, Olympia and Wilson.
