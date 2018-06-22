Emerald Ridge's Karlee Stueckle is The News Tribune's 2017-18 senior female athlete of the year

Stueckle, a UW commit, won three Class 4A track and field track and field titles in the hurdles, and set an all-time Washington record in the 300 hurdles as a senior. She was also a four-time 4A SPSL first-teamer in soccer.
How good of an athlete is Emerald Ridge's Karlee Stueckle? She had Division I offers in soccer and track

By Chase Hutchinson

June 22, 2018 07:40 AM

June 22, 2018 07:40 AM

Decisions, decisions.

Like a lot of high school seniors getting ready to choose a college to attend, Karlee Stueckle had options.

Should she take a Division 1 scholarship to play soccer at Boise State or accept the Division 1 scholarship to run track at the University of Washington like her two older sisters did?

“All my life I had dreamed of playing Division I soccer, and that’s kind of what I was set on doing,” said Stueckle, who agreed to go to Boise State before she reconsidered. “I was thinking about the future more, and being closer to family was huge for me.

"It kind of made more sense to be here, and I always wanted to go to UW. That was my dream school, and so when I found the opportunity there, I took it.”

Such is the life of the rare two-sport standout who also maintained a 3.79 grad-point average at Emerald Ridge despite her busy schedule. Her excellence in two sports is why Stueckle is The News Tribune's 2017-18 senior female athlete of the year.

The Huskies are getting one of the top athletes from the area, and in state history.

Stueckle set an all-time Washington record in the 300-meter hurdles (41.76 seconds) as a senior at the 4A SPSL championships in Sumner on May 12. That time tied for the eighth-best in the nation during the 2018 season.

Emerald Ridge High School senior Karlee Stueckle broke the all-time Washington state record in the 300 hurdles (41.76 seconds) on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner. She is ranked fourth in the event nationally.

She also won back-to-back 4A state titles in the 300 hurdles as a junior and senior, and added a 100 hurdles title as a junior. She qualified for state events 13 times in her four-year career and was a 12-time state placer.

“Karlee is a great example of an athlete being successful at a high level in multiple sports,” Jaguars track coach Bob Frey said. “She wants to get better and understands that coaching and identifying weaknesses, in addition to strengths, is essential to improvement.

"Her success is a testament to trusting the process of getting better step-by-step. No magic formulas. Just a great combination of talent and hard work.”

This drive and talent runs in the family.

Stueckle was coached by her older sister Kayla, who was an an All-American at UW, as well as one of the fastest hurdlers in Emerald Ridge and Washington state history. Her sister Kimmie also competed in the hurdles for the Huskies.

“Me and my sisters have always been really close,” Stueckle said. “They’re like my best friends, so their tips and everything that they’ve been through really helped me. They are always ones to push me."

Stueckle passed both of her sisters in the Emerald Ridge record books with personal-best times the 100 hurdles (14.24) and 300 hurdles. Kayla Stueckle held the school and family record in the 300 hurdles — 42.13 in 2009, which is still the all-time state record for juniors — until Karlee Stueckle's historic race in May.

"Kayla always told me, ‘If there is anybody to break my record, I want it to be you’ and so I think she’s super respectful about that," Karlee Stueckle said.

In soccer, Stueckle was coached by another family member, her father Dan. She had 52 goals and 19 assists in her career.

Stueckle was also a four-time 4A SPSL first-team selection and the 4A SPSL offensive player of the year as a senior, as well as a TNT All-Area pick.

“Being Dad and coach has always been kind of an honor from the dad perspective. I’ve had all three of my girls that have been able to play for me” Dan Stueckle said.

“Karlee is probably one of the smartest players I’ve ever coached, just because she understood the game and what needed to happen.”

Those smarts leave Dan Stueckle feeling optimistic for her future.

“I think she’s got a very bright future at UW ahead of her,” he said. “I think that she’s got a lot ahead of her, and I think she’ll do well there.”

With her moving onto college, Stueckle will leave behind big shoes to fill — whether they be soccer cleats or track shoes.

“She’s been somebody for four years that we’ve kind of worked hard to balance her love of soccer with her love of track,” Frey said. “I think she’s somebody who's really, really motivated as an individual.”

TNT female athletes of the year

Each year, based on recommendations from athletic directors and coaches, The News Tribune names its senior athletes of the year. The list below includes exceptional athletes in the South Sound from responding schools.

4A NPSL Cascade

Jaclyn Seifert, Kennedy Catholic

Jordan Fong, Kentlake

Giuliana Pepe, Mount Rainier

Ashley Hohn, Tahoma

4A NPSL Olympic

Rebecca Thareek, Auburn

Lily Lavine, Auburn Mountainview

Callie Heilborn, Auburn Riverside

Abbie Jo Carlson, Enumclaw

Olivia Chong, Federal Way

Julia Walker and Michelle Kim, Thomas Jefferson

Makenzie Bond, Todd Beamer

4A SPSL

Madeline Garcia, Bellarmine Prep

Lexi Ellis, Curtis

Karlee Stueckle, Emerald Ridge

Gali Valencia, Graham-Kapowsin

Lacey Wright, Olympia

Brooke Mullins, Puyallup

Madison Glasoe, Rogers

Emily Reeder, South Kitsap

Samantha Larberg, Sumner

3A PCL

Raelyn Kimmel, Bonney Lake

Myesha Moss, Lakes

Khondalia Montgomery, Lincoln

Zyonna Fellows, Mount Tahoma

Letauaeletise (Tise) Hunkin, Spanaway Lake

Danielle Freshwaters, Stadium

Kathleen Flanagan, Wilson

3A SSC

Tia Grow, Capital

Maddie Willet, Gig Harbor

Kirsten Ritchie, Peninsula

Keshara Romain, Timberline

2A SPSL Mountain

Madison Licari, Fife

Eden Mortensen, Franklin Pierce

Sierra Hatfield, Washington

Megan Vandegrift, White River

2A SPSL Sound

Samantha Swartout, Eatonville

Graciana Mecklenburg, Highline

Sarah Fohn, Orting

Tori Allen, Renton

Emily Hunkin-Clark, River Ridge

Sydney Lange, Steilacoom

2A EvCo

CeCe Pennella, Black Hills

Kennedy Croft, Tumwater

1A Nisqually

Grace Hanly, Charles Wright

Elizabeth Sutherland, Vashon Island

2B Pacific

Amanda Hamel, Life Christian

Eliana Summers, Northwest Christian

1B Emerald City

Raquel Berman, Annie Wright

1B SeaTac

Katia Cureton, Mount Rainier Lutheran

Megan Bohlig, Pope John Paul II

JoEllen Stokes, Tacoma Baptist

Chase Hutchinson: 253-597-8680, @EclecticHutch

