How good of an athlete is Emerald Ridge's Karlee Stueckle? She had Division I offers in soccer and track

Decisions, decisions.
Like a lot of high school seniors getting ready to choose a college to attend, Karlee Stueckle had options.
Should she take a Division 1 scholarship to play soccer at Boise State or accept the Division 1 scholarship to run track at the University of Washington like her two older sisters did?
“All my life I had dreamed of playing Division I soccer, and that’s kind of what I was set on doing,” said Stueckle, who agreed to go to Boise State before she reconsidered. “I was thinking about the future more, and being closer to family was huge for me.
"It kind of made more sense to be here, and I always wanted to go to UW. That was my dream school, and so when I found the opportunity there, I took it.”
Such is the life of the rare two-sport standout who also maintained a 3.79 grad-point average at Emerald Ridge despite her busy schedule. Her excellence in two sports is why Stueckle is The News Tribune's 2017-18 senior female athlete of the year.
The Huskies are getting one of the top athletes from the area, and in state history.
Stueckle set an all-time Washington record in the 300-meter hurdles (41.76 seconds) as a senior at the 4A SPSL championships in Sumner on May 12. That time tied for the eighth-best in the nation during the 2018 season.
She also won back-to-back 4A state titles in the 300 hurdles as a junior and senior, and added a 100 hurdles title as a junior. She qualified for state events 13 times in her four-year career and was a 12-time state placer.
“Karlee is a great example of an athlete being successful at a high level in multiple sports,” Jaguars track coach Bob Frey said. “She wants to get better and understands that coaching and identifying weaknesses, in addition to strengths, is essential to improvement.
"Her success is a testament to trusting the process of getting better step-by-step. No magic formulas. Just a great combination of talent and hard work.”
This drive and talent runs in the family.
Stueckle was coached by her older sister Kayla, who was an an All-American at UW, as well as one of the fastest hurdlers in Emerald Ridge and Washington state history. Her sister Kimmie also competed in the hurdles for the Huskies.
“Me and my sisters have always been really close,” Stueckle said. “They’re like my best friends, so their tips and everything that they’ve been through really helped me. They are always ones to push me."
Stueckle passed both of her sisters in the Emerald Ridge record books with personal-best times the 100 hurdles (14.24) and 300 hurdles. Kayla Stueckle held the school and family record in the 300 hurdles — 42.13 in 2009, which is still the all-time state record for juniors — until Karlee Stueckle's historic race in May.
"Kayla always told me, ‘If there is anybody to break my record, I want it to be you’ and so I think she’s super respectful about that," Karlee Stueckle said.
In soccer, Stueckle was coached by another family member, her father Dan. She had 52 goals and 19 assists in her career.
Stueckle was also a four-time 4A SPSL first-team selection and the 4A SPSL offensive player of the year as a senior, as well as a TNT All-Area pick.
“Being Dad and coach has always been kind of an honor from the dad perspective. I’ve had all three of my girls that have been able to play for me” Dan Stueckle said.
“Karlee is probably one of the smartest players I’ve ever coached, just because she understood the game and what needed to happen.”
Those smarts leave Dan Stueckle feeling optimistic for her future.
“I think she’s got a very bright future at UW ahead of her,” he said. “I think that she’s got a lot ahead of her, and I think she’ll do well there.”
With her moving onto college, Stueckle will leave behind big shoes to fill — whether they be soccer cleats or track shoes.
“She’s been somebody for four years that we’ve kind of worked hard to balance her love of soccer with her love of track,” Frey said. “I think she’s somebody who's really, really motivated as an individual.”
TNT female athletes of the year
Each year, based on recommendations from athletic directors and coaches, The News Tribune names its senior athletes of the year. The list below includes exceptional athletes in the South Sound from responding schools.
4A NPSL Cascade
Jaclyn Seifert, Kennedy Catholic
Jordan Fong, Kentlake
Giuliana Pepe, Mount Rainier
Ashley Hohn, Tahoma
4A NPSL Olympic
Rebecca Thareek, Auburn
Lily Lavine, Auburn Mountainview
Callie Heilborn, Auburn Riverside
Abbie Jo Carlson, Enumclaw
Olivia Chong, Federal Way
Julia Walker and Michelle Kim, Thomas Jefferson
Makenzie Bond, Todd Beamer
4A SPSL
Madeline Garcia, Bellarmine Prep
Lexi Ellis, Curtis
Karlee Stueckle, Emerald Ridge
Gali Valencia, Graham-Kapowsin
Lacey Wright, Olympia
Brooke Mullins, Puyallup
Madison Glasoe, Rogers
Emily Reeder, South Kitsap
Samantha Larberg, Sumner
3A PCL
Raelyn Kimmel, Bonney Lake
Myesha Moss, Lakes
Khondalia Montgomery, Lincoln
Zyonna Fellows, Mount Tahoma
Letauaeletise (Tise) Hunkin, Spanaway Lake
Danielle Freshwaters, Stadium
Kathleen Flanagan, Wilson
3A SSC
Tia Grow, Capital
Maddie Willet, Gig Harbor
Kirsten Ritchie, Peninsula
Keshara Romain, Timberline
2A SPSL Mountain
Madison Licari, Fife
Eden Mortensen, Franklin Pierce
Sierra Hatfield, Washington
Megan Vandegrift, White River
2A SPSL Sound
Samantha Swartout, Eatonville
Graciana Mecklenburg, Highline
Sarah Fohn, Orting
Tori Allen, Renton
Emily Hunkin-Clark, River Ridge
Sydney Lange, Steilacoom
2A EvCo
CeCe Pennella, Black Hills
Kennedy Croft, Tumwater
1A Nisqually
Grace Hanly, Charles Wright
Elizabeth Sutherland, Vashon Island
2B Pacific
Amanda Hamel, Life Christian
Eliana Summers, Northwest Christian
1B Emerald City
Raquel Berman, Annie Wright
1B SeaTac
Katia Cureton, Mount Rainier Lutheran
Megan Bohlig, Pope John Paul II
JoEllen Stokes, Tacoma Baptist
Comments