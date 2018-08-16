High school football: 2018 South Sound preseason practice tour

Welcome back to high school football season. For two weeks before games begin, The News Tribune and The Olympian will visit local programs across the South Sound, providing photos, videos and insight on what to expect during the 2018 season.
PRACTICE TOUR
Preseason practices run from Aug. 15-31. Check back daily to see where we will go next.
Aug. 15: Auburn Riverside Ravens | Bethel Braves | Enumclaw Hornets | Sumner Spartans | Yelm Tornados
Aug. 16: 4A NPSL Mountain | 2A EvCo
Aug. 17: 3A PCL | 3A SSC
Aug. 18: 4A NPSL Mountain | 3A SSC
Aug. 20: 1A Nisqually | 2B Central Mountain
Aug. 21: 2A EvCo
Aug. 22: 2A SPSL Sound
Aug. 23: 2A SPSL Mountain | 1A Evergreen
Aug. 24: 3A SSC
Aug. 25: 4A SPSL
Aug. 26: 3A PCL | 2A EvCo
Aug. 27: 4A SPSL
Aug. 28: 4A NPSL Mountain | 3A SSC
LEAGUE PREVIEWS
Top storylines, team-by-team breakdowns, schedules and league predictions from the South Sound and beyond.
▪ 4A NPSL, coming Aug. 28
▪ 4A SPSL, coming Aug. 27
▪ 3A PCL, coming Aug. 26
▪ 3A SSC, coming Aug. 24
▪ 2A SPSL Mountain, coming Aug. 23
▪ 2A SPSL Sound, coming Aug. 22
▪ 2A EvCo, coming Aug. 21
▪ Small schools, coming Aug. 20
STATE RANKINGS
See which local teams and players are projected to be among the best in Washington this season.
▪ The News Tribune’s preseason all-state football team, coming Aug. 25
▪ Statewide coaches poll, coming Aug. 29
