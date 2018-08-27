Stability adds confidence as Rochester looks to succeed in 2A EvCo

The challenges of coaching turnover run deeper than the obvious need for players to absorb new playbooks and respond to different leadership styles.
“When you have a new coach every season, kids wonder if they’re ever going to have an adult who sticks around,” said John Moorhead, who became Rochester High School’s third coach in three years last fall, just as the Warriors were stepping up from Class 1A to 2A.
“The fact that you stayed, that you actually want to be here, makes a big difference in how they respond to you.”
Nathan Kilmer, a senior offensive lineman and linebacker, agrees.
“We know Coach Moorhead is as dedicated as we are, if not more,” he said.
Though the Warriors finished just 2-7 in 2017, the timing of those victories was helpful in pushing the rebuilding process forward.
Trailing its opener at Tenino by two touchdowns just before halftime, Rochester rallied behind a 119-yard rushing night by Enrique Sanchez, a senior this year, to win the rivalry game for the first time in eight years, 23-20.
Two weeks later came another road victory, 21-7, over Charles Wright Academy.
“That motivated us to keep going,” said senior Patrick Riley, a first-team 2A Evergreen Conference selection at wide receiver last season. “It was a pretty good pump-up for our team.”
Moorhead was glad to get the victories, but saw a slight downside.
“It lifted a big burden of not beating those guys for quite some time. We were no longer automatically second fiddle in the neighborhood,” said Moorhead of winning the game now known as The Scatter Creek Showdown, set for renewal Friday night in Rochester.
“It’s a self-belief thing. Kids start to think, ‘Hey, maybe we can do it.’ ”
On the other hand, winning, and close battles such as a heartbreaking 42-35 loss at Centralia later in the season, could provide a false sense of progress.
“We had a lot of games where, unless you’re on the coaching staff, you wouldn’t know that this guy blocked the wrong person, or we didn’t take the route we were supposed to, even if it turned out to be a really good play,” Moorhead said. “We’re playing a lot more mistake-free in practice.”
With a better grasp of Moorhead’s schemes and, both coaches and players agree, a big reduction of what had been a contrary attitude on many players’ parts a year ago, the Warriors still face a challenge none of their 2A EvCo rivals do — low turnout numbers. Just 29 players turned out this summer, though Moorhead hopes a few more will try out once school starts.
“We have to be in phenomenal shape to compete with anybody in our league,” he said. “Nothing other than being in peak physical condition will cut it. When we go against schools with 63 players or 85 or 110 we’ve got to be in shape and to be able to rotate guys into different positions. Last year we got outscored 3-1 in the second and fourth quarters.”
Some of that depth is starting to develop.
Defensively, linebacker looked to be a question mark. But Kilmer and Grayson Johnson, honorable-mention 2A EvCo last season, moved back from the line and have looked good during practice, as have safeties Gerardo Carpio and Sanchez.
Offensively, new quarterback Bodey Smith has not only Riley to throw to but a much-improved Daniel May as well.
“We’re pretty much equal skill-wise equal and we’re good friends. Bodey should be able to find both of us during games,” Riley said.
When Rochester agreed to join the 2A EvCo, one condition administrators insisted on at the time was that the Warriors’ football team not be required to play perennial power Tumwater. Moorhead disagreed when he took over. This season, the Warriors host the T-Birds on Sept. 28.
While they are realistic about that game, Rochester’s players now believe they belong on the field with any opponent.
“Since last year, so much has improved. Everywhere. All positions. Our focus, everything you could ask for, is better,” Johnson said. “This year, we really have a chance of beating some better teams.”
