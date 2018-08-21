Smoky air leads to adjustments for high school sports teams as start of season nears

The poor air quality caused by regional wildfires has forced South Sound coaches to alter the training regiments for their high school sports teams.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater area had an air quality index of 184 Tuesday afternoon, which classifies as very unhealthy — meaning that even healthy people such as high school athletes could be affected.
The Olympic Region Clean Air Agency is recommending people avoid any physical exercise outdoors to protect themselves from the smoke through Wednesday evening, when conditions are forecast to improve.
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, the governing body for sports in the state, posted on its website that any scheduling changes that may arise from the poor air quality are in the hands of school district officials.
In the past few days, at least seven high schools — Olympia, Tumwater, North Thurston, River Ridge, Timberline, Centralia and W.F. West — moved their football practices inside gymnasiums.
“You have to go with the flow,” Timberline High School head football coach Nick Mullen told The Olympian. “I’m not going to put my kids in danger.”
At Timberline, coaches pull kids with breathing issues from workouts if the air quality index is higher than 100, and don’t do any conditioning if it hits 150.
Tumwater High School is taking extra precautions too. Head coach Bill Beattie said coaches look at the air quality index frequently on their phones. If it is above 150, they move inside.
For the most part, the athletes rely on their coaches’ judgment.
“The coaches know if we’re going to be safe or not,” Tumwater running back Zane Murphy said. “If they say we’re safe, I trust them.”
Practices inside require improvisation. To avoid injury on the hardwood floors of the basketball courts, for example, some coaches have put out padded mats so the players can complete tackling drills.
The prep football season kicks off on Aug. 31.
The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for Western Washington through Wednesday. To find out more information about air quality, head here.
