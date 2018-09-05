AP high school football poll, Week 2

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.
CLASS 4A
1. Graham-Kapowsin (1-0)
2. Chiawana (1-0)
3. Union (1-0)
3 (tie). Mount Si (1-0)
5. Sumner (1-0)
6. Richland (0-1)
6 (tie). Lake Stevens (1-0)
8. Woodinville (1-0)
9. Kennedy Catholic (1-0)
10. Camas (0-1)
10 (tie). Gonzaga Prep (0-1)
10 (tie). Skyline (1-0)
Receiving votes: Puyallup (1-0), Central Valley (0-1)
CLASS 3A
1. O’Dea (1-0)
2. Eastside Catholic (0-1)
2 (tie). Lincoln (1-0)
4. Bellevue (1-0)
5. Rainier Beach (1-0)
6. Garfield (1-0)
7. Mount Spokane (1-0)
8. Bethel (1-0)
9. Kamiakin (1-0)
10. Ferndale (0-1)
Receiving votes: Mountain View (0-1)
CLASS 2A
1. Tumwater (1-0)
2. Hockinson (1-0)
3. Archbishop Murphy (1-0)
4. West Valley of Spokane (1-0)
5. Liberty of Issaquah (1-0)
6. Lynden (1-0)
7. Steilacoom (1-0)
8. Selah (1-0)
9. North Kitsap (1-0)
10. Pullman (1-0)
Receiving votes: None
CLASS 1A
1. Royal (1-0)
2. Montesano (1-0)
3. Cascade Christian (1-0)
4. Connell (0-1)
5. Okanogan (1-0)
6. Meridian (0-1)
7. Newport (1-0)
8. Zillah (1-0)
9. Colville (1-0)
10. Mount Baker (0-1)
Receiving votes: Lynden Christian (1-0), Hoquiam (1-0)
CLASS 2B
1. Adna (1-0)
2. Napavine (1-0)
3. Tri-Cities Prep (1-0)
4. Kalama (0-1)
5. Asotin (1-0)
6. Toledo (1-0)
7. Northwest Christian of Colbert (1-0)
8. Liberty of Spangle (0-1)
9. Wahkiakum (1-0)
10. Rainier (1-0)
Receiving votes: Morton-White Pass (1-0)
CLASS 1B
1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (1-0)
2. Odessa (1-0)
3. Sunnyside Christian (1-0)
4. Lummi (1-0)
5. Tacoma Baptist (0-1)
Receiving votes: Republic (1-0)
HOW THE NEWS TRIBUNE VOTED
How did The News Tribune vote in this week’s poll? The following are the Week 2 votes submitted in order for all six classifications by high school sports reporter Lauren Smith.
Class 4A — Union, Graham-Kapowsin, Mount Si, Chiawana, Lake Stevens, Woodinville, Bothell, Puyallup, Camas, Richland
Class 3A — Eastside Catholic, O’Dea, Lincoln, Bellevue, Garfield, Rainier Beach, Mountain View, Kamiakin, Ferndale, Bethel
Class 2A — Archbishop Murphy, Tumwater, Hockinson, Lynden, Liberty of Issaquah, West Valley of Spokane, Steilacoom, Selah, North Kitsap, Othello
Class 1A — Royal, Colville, Mount Baker, Okanogan, Montesano, Cascade Christian, La Salle, Zillah, Connell, Meridian
Class 2B — Napavine, Adna, Tri-Cities Prep, Kalama, Asotin, Northwest Christian of Colbert, Liberty of Spangle, Toledo, Rainier, Wahkiakum
Class 1B — Almira-Coulee-Hartline, Odessa, Sunnyside Christian, Lummi, Tacoma Baptist
Comments