Grady glides for 177 yards as Capital’s ground attack downs W.F. West

Last week was a learning week for Capital High School junior running back Clayton Grady, coach first-year coach Terry Rose said.
Grady had a few carries, and got his feet under himself, as Cougar seniors carried most of the load in a season-opening win over Lakes.
Friday night at Ingersoll Stadium was different.
“Tonight he was on a mission,” Rose said.
Grady glided for 177 yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown as the workhorse of the Cougars’ ball-control offense in a 29-9 victory over W.F. West in Olympia.
Capital dominated time of possession and rolled up 434 yards of offense, including 339 yards on the ground.
Last week, senior Eric Jackson was the Cougars’ lead back. This week, Rose said, Jackson embraced his role as lead blocker — for Grady.
“We put a lot of responsibility on his shoulders,” Rose said of Jackson.
Capital got on the board first after a 24-yard completion from senior quarterback Grant Erickson to Jackson, and a W.F. West personal foul got the ball to the Bearcats 12.
One play later, Erickson found a wide-open Carson Pollard in the end zone from 5 yards out. Erickson moved the pile on a keeper for a two-point conversion.
In the second quarter, Erickson found Pollard open in the end zone again, this time from 7 yards away, on a play that looked much the same as the first touchdown connection for the duo. The Cougars rode Grady — three carries for 26 yards and a 20-yard reception — on the 75-yard march started by a 13-yard keeper by Erickson.
The Cougars forced turnovers on the first two W.F. West possessions. A big hit by senior Keegan Wentworth forced a fumble that was recovered by senior Daniel Bailey. Then senior Chase Cleveringa picked off Bearcats quarterback Josiah Johnson to set up the Cougars’ first score.
Josiah Johnson, workhorse running back Lafe Johnson and the Bearcats had it clicking late in the first half with a first-and-goal inside the Cougars 10, but W.F. West settled for a 27-yard field goal by sophomore Bryce Laufenberg with 22 seconds left in the half.
Midway through the third quarter, Grady broke a tackle at his own 40 and stayed in-bounds along the left sideline for a 38-yard gain.
After the teams traded major penalties — the first of which wiped out a big Capital gain on a nifty Chris Penner end-around — Jackson broke free up the middle for a 16-yard touchdown run.
The Bearcats looked to have momentum in their favor late in the third after a 1-yard Josiah Johnson touchdown run cut the Cougar lead to 22-9.
On the next Capital possession, Bearcats sophomore Max Taylor intercepted Erickson and returned it to the Capital 13. The Cougars, however, dug in again and turned W.F. West away on downs.
Rose said his defense is buying into his “fight, fight always” philosophy.
“No matter what, bend but don’t break,” he said. “We get a stop, we got a chance. Fight like you’re down three.”
Penner, kept in check most of the night, dove to gather in a 24-yard Erickson throw to the W.F. West 4-yard line in the fourth quarter. Grady powered in for the score from there, and Penner’s third PAT kick accounted for the final score.
Erickson was 7 for 15 for 95 yards and the two touchdowns to Pollard, and was intercepted twice.
W.F. WEST 0 3 6 0_9
CAPITAL 8 7 7 7_29
C – Carson Pollard 5 pass from Grant Erickson (Erickson run)
C – Pollard 7 pass from Erickson (Chris Penner kick)
WFW – Bryce Laufenberg 27 field goal
C – Eric Jackson 16 run (Penner kick)
WFW – Josiah Johnson 1 run (pass failed)
C – Clayton Grady 4 run (Penner kick)
