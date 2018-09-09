5 takeaways from the second week of football in the South Sound

Week 2 offered upsets, routs, big individual performances and plenty more. Here are five takeaways from the second week of high school football in the South Sound.
1. Flag ends Bethel’s upset bid against defending champions
With five seconds remaining on the clock Friday night at Memorial Stadium in Seattle, Bethel quarterback Nate Hughes rolled to his right.
He saw Cameron Parker break away from a defender and threw a 10-yard dart into the end zone to his junior receiver. Touchdown.
That was it. Time had expired. Bethel’s sideline and crowd erupted as the Braves scored the winning touchdown, shocking defending Class 3A state champion O’Dea.
But there was a flag. Way back where the seemingly decisive play began.
“We won the game. We made the play we needed to make,” Bethel coach Mark Iddins said. “As he caught the ball, they threw a flag back at the line of scrimmage.”
Holding on the offense. Game over.
Bethel’s fans roared in protest, O’Dea’s screamed in elation, and the top-ranked Fighting Irish preserved their spotless record — and extended a nine-game winning streak that dates back to last October — with a 26-21 win.
There was speculation about whether or not the penalty that ended No. 8 Bethel’s upset bid actually occurred, but Iddins is looking beyond the controversial call, encouraged by the questions the Braves answered about their identity in a Week 2 clash against a program that constantly contends atop 3A.
Could they contain O’Dea’s traditionally powerful run game enough to keep the game close? Yes. Could they produce the offense needed to hang with one of the state’s best? Yes.
How would they handle adversity? The Braves trailed 16-0 in the third quarter and fired back with three second-half touchdowns before piecing together what would have been the winning drive in the final minute.
“To get those questions answered against a team like O’Dea says a lot,” Iddins said. “It’s like I told our guys, that’s the No. 1-ranked team in the state and the defending state champs, and in our minds, we beat them.”
Hughes finished 25 of 37 passing for 283 yards and a touchdown pass to Puka Sokimi, who collected 140 yards on 11 catches, and Will Latu scored two rushing touchdowns for Bethel.
The Braves (1-1) are one of several schools in the South Sound that have played state juggernauts in the first two weeks.
Peninsula (1-1) picked up a signature 32-20 win over 4A power Skyline on Friday night at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy. This a week after O’Dea shut the Seahawks out in Seattle.
Quarterback Burke Griffin finished 10 of 13 for 128 yards, and rushed for 238 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Braeden Potter also put together an impressive game, rushing 17 times for 124 yards and three scores.
“The scoreboard looks better than last week, but that’s not what’s important,” Griffin told The Peninsula Gateway after the game. “It’s the feeling. We played like we know we could.”
Elsewhere, No. 2 (3A) Lincoln (1-1) dropped a 38-21 road contest to No. 6 (4A) Lake Stevens a week after holding off Camas in Tacoma. Reigning 4A NPSL Cascade champion Kentwood (0-2) was routed, 54-10, by Oregon-bound quarterback Cale Millen and No. 3 (4A) Mount Si. And No. 1 (2A) Tumwater (2-0) won for the second straight week, though Thurston County rival Yelm kept it close in a 17-14 tilt.
2. Paine passes 2,000 rushing yards for career — in 16 games
Tumwater junior Dylan Paine is almost halfway to the storied program’s all-time rushing record (4,303 yards set by Derek Lowe between 1991-93), and he’s barely played a season of varsity football.
Paine was the workhorse for the T-Birds last season as a sophomore, pacing them to a 2A state title game appearance with 1,803 yards and 24 touchdowns on 312 carries.
He’s picked up right where he left off the past two weeks. Paine rushed for 47 yards and three touchdowns in Tumwater’s season-opening win over Timberline, and added on 189 yards and two scores in this week’s victory at Yelm, bringing his career total to 1,984 yards in just 16 appearances.
Paine is averaging 127.4 yards per game on the ground in his career, and 5.8 yards per carry.
3. Olmos proves Graham-Kapowsin is more than a star-studded passing attack
Washington Huskies commit Dylan Morris, a four-star prospect who is considered the top recruit in Washington in the 2019 class and the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the country, generates plenty of excitement behind center for Graham-Kapowsin.
Last week, Morris led the No. 1 (4A) Eagles to a thrilling overtime win over Sheldon (Ore.) in Eugene, throwing for 345 yards and four touchdowns, and connecting on a two-point conversion that lifted Graham-Kapowsin to a win.
But, flashy and fun as that aerial attack is, there’s a lot to be said for what the Eagles can do on the ground.
Running back Aaron Olmos is leading the South Sound in rushing touchdowns after two weeks with six. He found the end zone twice in last week’s win over Sheldon, and he accounted for all four of Graham-Kapowsin’s scores Friday night in a win over 4A SPSL rival Bellarmine Prep.
Olmos punched in scores of 2, 6, 4 and 10 yards to propel the Eagles to the 28-21 win.
4. Eight quarters in, two South Sound schools haven’t allowed a point
Two weeks into the season, there are two local 4A programs who have yet to allow a touchdown — Todd Beamer and Sumner.
The Titans, who play in the top tier (Mountain Division) of the newly restructured 4A NPSL, put up 70 points on Decatur in Week 1, before turning around and hanging 55 points on Thomas Jefferson on Friday night.
Meanwhile, the Spartans shut out two 4A SPSL rivals in consecutive weeks, breezing by South Kitsap (49-0) and Olympia (45-0).
“We’re fast,” Sumner coach Keith Ross told The News Tribune after Friday’s win over the Bears. “This might be our fastest defense I’ve ever had. We’re physical down the middle. Our defensive backs are all returners. Linebackers can run and hit.
“We just got good personnel. We don’t even do anything on defense, we just play base defense. We’re just letting them run and hit.”
There are 17 schools in the South Sound that are 2-0 to begin the 2018 season, representing four different classifications.
Undefeated teams in 4A include: Auburn Riverside, Curtis, Enumclaw, Graham-Kapowsin, Kentlake, Puyallup, Sumner and Todd Beamer. In 3A: Capital, Central Kitsap and North Thurston. In 2A: Black Hills, Clover Park, Steilacoom and Tumwater. In 2B: Life Christian and Rainier.
5. Six first-year coaches have notched their first win
Whether they’re head coaches for the first time, or longtime coaches in their inagural year with a new program, five in the South Sound have won their first game.
Former Auburn Riverside assistant Marcus Yzaguirre opened with back-to-back wins over city rivals Auburn Mountainview and Auburn.
Capital’s Terry Rose, who inherited a veteran group that has had its share of coaching turnover, has the Cougars in form with wins over Lakes and W.F. West.
Spanaway Lake’s Cameron Robak, who took over for his father this season, led the Sentinels to their first win of the season in a 45-7 rout of Decatur this week.
Stadium’s Ronnie Allen paced the Tigers to a 48-27 win over Kent Meridian — and another first-year coach in Justin Callander — for his first victory.
Franklin Pierce topped Lindbergh this week, 55-10, to hand Trevor Hanson his first win.
And former Cascade Christian and Lakes assistant Devin Snyder led the Cougars to a season-opening 28-7 win last week against Orting. The win came against former Cougars coach Randy Davis, who Snyder formerly coached under.
